

De week zit er weer bijna op en hoewel juli over het algemeen een relatief rustige maand is qua grote releases, zijn er in de afgelopen dagen alsnog een hoop games uitgekomen in de PlayStation Store. Die hebben we zoals altijd weer op een rijtje gezet en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht.

Games

PS5

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – €29,99

PS4/PS5

The Forgotten City – €29,99

Tribes of Midgard – €19,99

Tribes of Midgard Digital Deluxe – €29,99

Paint the Town Red – €16,99

Eldest Souls – €19,99

Apple Slash – €4,99

HORROR TALES: The Wine – €14,99

PS4