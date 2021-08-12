Zoals elke maand heeft Sony ook nu weer laten weten welke games hier in Europa het meest van het PlayStation Network afgehaald zijn. De lijsten van juli worden weinig verrassend aangevoerd door titels als FIFA 21, F1 2021 en Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, al blijft ook Spider-Man: Miles Morales het verrassend goed doen. Hieronder vind je het volledige overzicht.
PS5
- FIFA 21
- F1 2021
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Metro Exodus
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Tribes of Midgard
- It Takes Two
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- Demon’s Souls
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- HITMAN 3
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Returnal
- Chivalry 2
- Dead By Daylight
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
PS4
- FIFA 21
- Grand Theft Auto V
- F1 2021
- Minecraft
- The Crew 2
- NBA 2K21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Forest
- Far Cry 5
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- JUMP FORCE
- Need For Speed: Heat
- Anthem
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
PS VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Sniper Elite VR
- SUPERHOT VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Swordsman VR
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
- Splitgate
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Genshin Impact
- Brawlhalla
- Apex Legends
- Rec Room
- Destiny 2
- Vigor
Bizar dat fifa altijd weer zo hoog staat hahaha!