Zoals elke maand heeft Sony ook nu weer laten weten welke games hier in Europa het meest van het PlayStation Network afgehaald zijn. De lijsten van juli worden weinig verrassend aangevoerd door titels als FIFA 21, F1 2021 en Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, al blijft ook Spider-Man: Miles Morales het verrassend goed doen. Hieronder vind je het volledige overzicht.

PS5

  1. FIFA 21
  2. F1 2021
  3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  5. Metro Exodus
  6. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  7. Tribes of Midgard
  8. It Takes Two
  9. NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  10. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
  11. Demon’s Souls
  12. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  13. HITMAN 3
  14. Mortal Kombat 11
  15. Returnal
  16. Chivalry 2
  17. Dead By Daylight
  18. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
  19. Control: Ultimate Edition
  20. WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

PS4

  1. FIFA 21
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. F1 2021
  4. Minecraft
  5. The Crew 2
  6. NBA 2K21
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  8. Red Dead Redemption 2
  9. eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  11. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  12. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  13. The Forest
  14. Far Cry 5
  15. Friday the 13th: The Game
  16. JUMP FORCE
  17. Need For Speed: Heat
  18. Anthem
  19. ARK: Survival Evolved
  20. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

PS VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Sniper Elite VR
  4. SUPERHOT VR
  5. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  6. Swordsman VR
  7. Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  8. Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  9. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality
  10. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Splitgate
  2. Fortnite
  3. Rocket League
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Genshin Impact
  6. Brawlhalla
  7. Apex Legends
  8. Rec Room
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Vigor