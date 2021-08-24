Microsoft heeft tijdens de gamescom showcase aangekondigd dat cloud gaming dit najaar naar de Xbox Series X|S en Xbox One komt. Hiermee zal het mogelijk zijn om onder andere games van de nieuwe platformen te spelen op de oudere Xbox One, wat overigens wel varieert per titel.
De werking is vergelijkbaar op pc en mobiel, aangezien je vanaf de console verbinding zult maken met de cloudservice van Microsoft om de games direct te streamen. Een exacte releasedatum is nog niet bekend, maar hieronder wel een trailer voor meer details.
- Discover and play over 100 high-quality games in the Xbox Game Pass library without having to use valuable storage space or wait for installs.
- Quickly jump into the fun with your friends in multiplayer games, like Sea of Thieves, as soon as you get the invite so you can set sail without waiting for an install.
- Play Gen 9-only Xbox games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium on your Xbox One via the cloud – coming in the future.
Ideaal. Mooie toevoeging.