

Microsoft heeft tijdens de gamescom showcase aangekondigd dat cloud gaming dit najaar naar de Xbox Series X|S en Xbox One komt. Hiermee zal het mogelijk zijn om onder andere games van de nieuwe platformen te spelen op de oudere Xbox One, wat overigens wel varieert per titel.

De werking is vergelijkbaar op pc en mobiel, aangezien je vanaf de console verbinding zult maken met de cloudservice van Microsoft om de games direct te streamen. Een exacte releasedatum is nog niet bekend, maar hieronder wel een trailer voor meer details.