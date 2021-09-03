

Zo nu en dan is er een extra sale te vinden in de PlayStation Store en dat onder de noemer ‘weekendsale’, zo ook nu weer. Er zijn vanaf nu tot 7 september rond middernacht 28 games, speciale edities en extra content in de aanbieding. Hieronder vallen zoal Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart en Demon’s Souls.

We hebben alle deals hieronder op een rijtje gezet en voor het overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Van €79,99 voor €69,59

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €80,09

Demon’s Souls – Van €79,99 voor €55,19

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €74,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €40,19

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – Van €79,99 voor €59,99

Immortals Fenyx Rising PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €30,09

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Bundel met Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition en Great White Shark-cashcard – Van €44,99 voor €19,79

Bundel met Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition en Whale Shark-cashcard – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Bundel met Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition en Megalodon Shark-cashcard – Van €89,99 voor €35,99

Far Cry 4 – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Far Cry: New Dawn – Van €44,99 voor €13,49

Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €74,99 voor €24,74

Immortals: Fenyx Rising – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €59,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

PGA Tour 2K21 – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €34,99

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €49,99

Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Far Cry: New Dawn Deluxe Edition – Van €54,99 voor €16,49

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry: New Dawn Complete Edition – Van €99,99 voor €19,99

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry: New Dawn Ultimate Edition – Van €119,99 voor €23,99

Far Cry 5 – Dead Living Zombies – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Far Cry 5 – Hours of Darkness – Van €11,99 voor €5,99

Far Cry 5 – Lost On Mars – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Far Cry 4 Season pass – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

