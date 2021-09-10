

Tussen de vele aanbiedingen die ons meerdere malen per maand om de oren vliegen in de PlayStation Store, is er natuurlijk ook een hoop downloadbare content te vinden. Met ruim 700 nieuwe aanbiedingen zit er voor heel veel games de nodige extra content tussen die je nu tegen een scherpe prijs aan kunt schaffen.

Hieronder een greep uit het totale aanbod van aanbiedingen en voor het complete overzicht kan je natuurlijk weer in de PlayStation Store terecht. Klik daarvoor hier.

Warframe: Sisters of Parvos Riptide pakket – Van €36,99 voor €27,74

SMITE Season Pass 2021 – Van €34,99 voor €24,49

SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2021 – Van €54,99 voor €27,49

Crossout – Iron Shield PackCrossout – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

World of Warships: Legends – Kleine Schatkist – Van €4,49 voor €3,59

Dead by Daylight: HALLOWEEN-hoofdstuk – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Tekken 7 Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €7,49

Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack: Train Stations – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Cities: Skylines – Green Cities – Van €12,99 voor €6,49

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperial decoration – Van €1,99 voor €0,99

Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

LevelPrison Architect: Psych Ward DLC – Van €3,99 voor €1,99

Titanfall 2: Angel City Camo Pack – Van €2,99 voor €1,49

Hunt: Showdown – The Researcher – Van €4,99 voor €1,74

Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Hero Colors – Van €1,99 voor €1,59

Dragon Ball FighterZ Cooler – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Yukon Valley – Van €7,99 voor €3,99

GUILTY GEAR Xrd Rev.2 System Voice ‘All in Pack’ – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Gravel Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Umbrella Corps: Fashion Victim-pack – Van €2,99 voor €1,49

The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Jezioro Bestii – Van €10,99 voor €6,59

Train Sim World 2: Southeastern BR Class 465 EMU – Van €13,99 voor €9,79

The Crew Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime – Van €3,99 voor €1,99

Trials Fusion – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster Pack – Van €2,99 voor €2,00

Homefront: The Revolution Expansion Pass – Van €14,99 voor €2,99

PersonageAzur Lane: Crosswave – Roon Episode – Van €7,99 voor €3,59

Darksiders III Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €6,74

LevelOutward – The Soroboreans – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Warhammer: Chaosbane Complete DLC Collection – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Just Cause 4 – Black Market pack – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

NioH Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Prophecy – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

