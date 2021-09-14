

Vanaf vandaag ligt Deathloop in de winkels en zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen, levert Arkane Studios een interessante titel af. Nu de release daar is, zijn ook de Trophies online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht.

In Deathloop is er logischerwijs slechts één platinum te behalen, maar ook het aantal gouden Trophies is beperkt tot één. Van zilver zijn er al wat meer en brons is in overvloede aanwezig. Hieronder alles op een rijtje, maar weet wel dat er misschien wat lichte spoilers tussen kunnen staan.

Platinum

Into Eternity

-Collect all other trophies.

Goud

One Perfect Day

-Complete ‘Ending It.’

Zilver

Welcome To Blackreef

-Complete ‘The Longest Day.’

Baby, You’re a Firework

-Complete ‘The Ballad of Ramblin’ Frank.’

Egorphobia

-Complete ‘Lost in Transmission.’

Dangerous Liaison

-Complete ‘Afternoon Delight.’

An Offer She Can’t Refuse

-Complete ‘What Wenjies Want.’

Beyond The Horizon

-Complete ‘Radio Silence.’

Ghost At The Feast

-Kill 3 targets at Aleksis’ party without being seen. Leave Updaam satisfied, knowing you made the party a better place.

Spare No Expense

-While playing as Colt, own all upgrades for a Slab.

Bling Bling Bang Bang

-Equip a loadout worth more than 45100 Residuum.

Clean-ish Hands

-Kill all Visionaries – and no Eternalists – in a single loop.

Deathday Suit

-Kill the (mostly) naked character in each map.

Brons

Nowhere To Run To

-Take out an invading Julianna while playing as Colt.

Nowhere To Hide

-While playing as Julianna, cross Colt off your kill list.

Gooooood Morning, Blackreef!

-Escape to Updaam.

All The Live-Long Day

-Survive all 4 time periods in one day.

Die, Die, And Die Again

-Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Dead Drop

-Absorb Residuum from a body – like some kind of temporal sponge.

Pieces Of Eight

-While playing as Colt, kill Frank. Or Charlie. Or Fia. Or Wenjie. Or Aleksis. Or Harriet. Egor will do as well.

Ensemble Tragedy

-Kill each Visionary at least once.

Alpha Burger

-Kill Aleksis using his meat grinder.

Power Chord

-Kill Frank using a Slab ability. Take a bow.

Judgement Day

-Kill Harriet with poisonous gas.

Game Over

-Kill Charlie within the rules of Condition Detachment.

Quantum Solution

-Kill all versions of Wenjie within a 90-second period. Simple.

Not-So-Invisible Man

-Kill Egor while he’s under the influence of a nullifier.

Didn’t See It Coming

-Kill Fia without causing a deadly reaction.

Violent Delights

-Kill Charlie and Fia with a single bullet.

Forever Yours

-Infuse a Slab.

Rip And Tear

-As Colt, inflict a truckload of damage to Eternalists during a single use of Havoc.

Blink Of An Eye

-As Colt, transport an enemy onto a mine using Shift.

Fwd: Fwd: Fwd: PAIN

-As Colt, transmit damage over more than 20 meters using Nexus.

Death Is In The Air

-As Colt, achieve 3 airborne headshots on enemies you’ve launched using Karnesis.

Don’t Mind Me

-While using Aether as Colt, kill 3 enemies without alerting nearby enemies.

Dressing Down

-As Julianna, disguise yourself as Colt using Masquerade.

For Every Occasion

-Take 36 different Trinkets into the field with you while playing as Colt.

Spoiled for Choice

-Infuse one of each type of weapon.

The Spice Of Life

-Die every which way as Colt: Drown. Fall. Choke on poison gas. Succumb to fatal depressurization. Get blown up. Shot. Stabbed. Ground up. Fried by a rocket. Oh, and

obliterated by a reactor. Fun, right?

Full Deck

-Kill a Visionary using a full loadout, without any empty slots or sockets, and escape the map.

Know Your Enemy

-Complete one AEON dossier.

The G.O.D. of O.S.P.

-Enter a map with an empty loadout and kill all Visionaries present. Leave the map. Wash your hands.

Mightier Than The Gun

-Kill all Visionaries in a map – and make it to the exit – without using a gun.

Silent Disco

-Get in and out of a map without being spotted – and kill all Visionaries present.

Only The Guilty

-Kill all Visionaries present in a map and escape without killing any Eternalists.

Clean Sweep

-Kill everyone in a time period and escape.

You Only Die Once

-Finish an entire loop while wearing a ClassPass.

Play It Again, Colt

-After finishing the game once, kill all Visionaries in a map and escape.

A Charlie Montague Game

-Prove you’re a real gamer by winning Charlie’s Wake Up Challenge, Reward Scheme, the Moxie, Haul-A-Quinn, and the Yerhva.

Cooking With Gas

-While playing as Colt, ignite a gas cloud while someone is inside it.

Sugar Crash

-While playing as Colt, use candy to gain a tactical advantage.

Residual Earnings

-Absorb more than 20000 Residuum in a map.

Chop Chop

-Kill 3 enemies with the machete in 10 seconds.

Old Habits Die Hard

-Enter 0451 at a keypad.

Oops

-While playing as Colt, cause someone to fall to their death.