Het is voor gamers op de PlayStation 5 een interessante week, aangezien Sony vandaag de nieuwe firmware update voor de console uitrolt. Die stelt je onder andere in staat om het opslaggeheugen van de console verder uit te breiden met een additionele SSD. Ook worden er diverse andere nieuwe features toegevoegd en als je daar een handig overzicht van wilt hebben, dan kun je de onderstaande video bekijken.
Dat is niet het enige wat van een update voorzien wordt, zo is ook de PlayStation 4 aan de beurt én de mobiele applicatie krijgt een update. Het gaat dan om een tweetal updates. Eén voor Remote Play en één voor de reguliere app. Hieronder per applicatie de nieuwe features en mogelijkheden. Belangrijk om te weten is dat de functie tot Remote Play gebruik via 4G en/of 5G wordt toegevoegd, waardoor gebruikers niet langer afhankelijk zijn van Wi-Fi.
De andere update richt zich op Share Screen, dat vanaf 23 september mogelijk zal zijn in de reguliere PlayStation applicatie voor zowel iOS als Android.
Remote Play
- With the PS Remote Play app, players have enjoyed the ability to remotely stream and play PS4 and PS5 games, switch between games, and browse their console’s menus on any compatible device connected to their broadband network. Now, players using the mobile app for iOS and Android have the option of using a mobile data connection when WiFi is not available.
- Broadband internet with at least 5Mbps is required for PS Remote Play. For the best experience, we recommend a high-speed connection with upload and download speeds of at least 15 Mbps.
- To help manage the amount of data used through a mobile connection, players can select their preferred video quality for mobile data streaming.
- Please note the quality and connectivity of your Remote Play experience may vary depending on your mobile carrier network and network environment.
Share Screen
- Starting next Thursday, Sept. 23, a PS App update will begin rolling out globally and give users the ability to view their friends’ Share Screen broadcasts together.
- To start, join a party voice chat from your mobile device with a friend who’s playing on a PS5 console. Then ask your friend on PS5 to start their Share Screen broadcast. Please note, only players on PS5 can broadcast via Share Screen.
- The Android version of the update is a phased release and may take one week until the update is available on your mobile device.