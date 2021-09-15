

Het is voor gamers op de PlayStation 5 een interessante week, aangezien Sony vandaag de nieuwe firmware update voor de console uitrolt. Die stelt je onder andere in staat om het opslaggeheugen van de console verder uit te breiden met een additionele SSD. Ook worden er diverse andere nieuwe features toegevoegd en als je daar een handig overzicht van wilt hebben, dan kun je de onderstaande video bekijken.

Dat is niet het enige wat van een update voorzien wordt, zo is ook de PlayStation 4 aan de beurt én de mobiele applicatie krijgt een update. Het gaat dan om een tweetal updates. Eén voor Remote Play en één voor de reguliere app. Hieronder per applicatie de nieuwe features en mogelijkheden. Belangrijk om te weten is dat de functie tot Remote Play gebruik via 4G en/of 5G wordt toegevoegd, waardoor gebruikers niet langer afhankelijk zijn van Wi-Fi.

De andere update richt zich op Share Screen, dat vanaf 23 september mogelijk zal zijn in de reguliere PlayStation applicatie voor zowel iOS als Android.