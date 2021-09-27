De meest recente firmware update voor de PS5, bracht heel wat handige features met zich mee, maar dit zou slechts het begin zijn. Achter de schermen wordt namelijk al hard gewerkt aan toekomstige updates en die zouden echt wel de moeite zijn.

Aldus sprak Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President bij Sony, in een recent interview. Volgens hem kruipt er heel wat werk in het uitwerken van deze firmware updates, maar het succes van de PS4 zorgt ervoor dat het team weet wat het wil.

“We learned a lot through PS4 and continue to learn about how players are using the system and how games are behaving. We know what is most accepted and most popular; what features are not used. So, we had a gigantic list of things before PS5 launch that we wanted to do. Actually, we dreamed of doing everything.”