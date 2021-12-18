

Het Chinese Tencent koopt zo nu en dan een ontwikkelaar of neemt een aandeel in ontwikkelstudio’s, zo ook nu wat betreft Back 4 Blood ontwikkelaar Turtle Rock Studios. De Chinese gigant heeft in dit geval de Amerikaanse ontwikkelaar opgekocht, zo laat het bedrijf via persbericht weten.

Turtle Rock Studios zal onder de vlag van Tencent echter een onafhankelijke studio blijven die hun werk voortzet zoals voorheen. Daarnaast heeft de overname ook geen effect op Back 4 Blood, die door Warner Bros. Games werd uitgegeven.

Uit de reacties van zowel de ontwikkelaar als het Chinese bedrijf valt weinig op te maken wat verdere plannen zijn, dat is dus afwachten.

Steve Goldstein (Turtle Rock Studios): “We are all looking forward to joining the Tencent family of studios. Tencent’s outstanding partners, global reach, deep knowledge of gaming, and unprecedented support will help us create the kinds of ambitious games we dream of, while allowing us to retain our autonomy and independent spirit.”

Eddie Chan (Tencent): “We are huge fans of Turtle Rock’s games, especially their amazing approach to creating co-operative online games. We can’t wait to see what comes next, and we’re excited to be part of their future.”