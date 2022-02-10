Racefans kunnen volgende maand na jaren wachten eindelijk weer aan de slag met een volwaardige Gran Turismo. Deeltje 7 ditmaal en Sony deelde onlangs in een State of Play nieuwe beelden van de aankomende racer.

Spelers die veel tijd hebben geïnvesteerd in Gran Turismo Sport mogen een vreugdedansje gaan doen, want Gran Turismo 7 zal een behoorlijke bak spelersdata meenemen naar het nieuwe deel, zo laat Polyphony Digital weten op hun website.

Dan kun je denken aan zaken zoals je Driver en Sportsmanship Rating, maar ook liveries (die na 22 december 2017 zijn gemaakt) en decals, die je zelfs in Gran Turismo 7 weer kunt gaan aanpassen. Alleen de wielen zullen niet overgezet worden als zij toegepast zijn op een Car Livery, slechts de kleur zal meegenomen worden.

De Japanse studio gaat dit proces op 15 februari in gang zetten, zodat je direct vanaf de launch met je kostbaarheden kunt gaan racen.

Gran Turismo 7 is vanaf 4 maart verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5.

‘We will be transferring data from Gran Turismo Sport to Gran Turismo 7 starting Tuesday, February 15 and will be updated at regular intervals. These transfers will take place automatically. Players will be able to start playing Gran Turismo 7, which will officially be launched on Friday, March 4, with stats and data carried over from Gran Turismo Sport.

Player data that will be included in this transfer are Driver Rating (DR), Sportsmanship Rating (SR), Liveries (car, helmet and suit) and Decals. Please note that contents related to Scapes, Race Photos and Replays will not be transferred.

The start time of data transfers will vary; therefore, there may be delays before appearing on GT7.

Please see below for some important details.

■ Ratings

・Your Driver Rating (DR) and Sportsmanship Rating (SR) status as of February 15 will be transferred to the new game. In some cases there may be some delay to the start date of these transfers.

・These transferred ratings will be applied upon the release of Gran Turismo 7.

・These transferred ratings will also be applied to the Test Season, an online championship planned after the release of Gran Turismo 7.

■ Liveries and Decals

・Only Liveries created after December 22, 2017 at 4:30 a.m. (UTC) and that have been shared as “Open to All” at the time of the transfer will be carried over.

・All Decals will be transferred, whether it is shared as Open to All, Open to Friends, or not shared at all from My Library.

・Likes and Comments associated to this User Generated Content will not be carried over.

・Content that has been transferred will need to be re-shared in the settings for them to be visible to other players.

・Some Liveries and Decals content may not be transferable because they are not compatible with GT7’s new specifications.

・Some transferred designs may not be replicated exactly because of the paintable areas of GT7 are differ from those of GT Sport.

・A maximum of 100 transferred Car Liveries will be displayed at a time in the GT Sport Liveries menu found under GT Auto → Car Customization → Livery Editor → Open Design. If more than 100 liveries are being transferred, additional liveries will be displayed once the displayed ones are imported or deleted. Also, when importing you will need to change your current car to the target car.

・It is possible to further edit Car Liveries once they are imported.

・Helmet/Suit Liveries will be saved in My Items after being imported.

・Decals set to be transferred will automatically be added to My Items.

・It is possible to verify the content ready to be transferred to GT7 from the menus below(*):

・Car Livery: GT Auto → Car Customization → Livery Editor → Open Design → All Cars

・Helmet/Suit Livery: GT Auto → Driving Gear → Helmet Livery/Racing Suit Livery → Open Design

・Decals: Set Showcase → My Library → My Items → Content Type to “Decals”

*1: If you have Livery data that contains paint applied to the Car Livery, you will need enough in-game credits at the time of import for the paint to be transferred.

*2: Wheels will not be carried over to Gran Turismo 7 with the Car Liveries. Only the paint color applied to the wheel will be transferred.

Ratings, Liveries, and Decal content that is set to be transferred to GT7 can still be used in Gran Turismo Sport after February 15.’