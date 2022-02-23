Fans van de geanimeerde serie Avatar: The Last Airbender opgelet! Een insider van Avatarnews meldt namelijk dat er op het moment meer dan vier games omtrent de geliefde animatie in ontwikkeling zijn. Eén van deze games moet een actie-RPG zijn die ook oorspronkelijke personages van de serie bevat.

Daarnaast zou er in het geheim ook aan een Avatar MMORPG gewerkt worden. Beide games moeten volgens de insider al vrij lang in ontwikkeling zijn en verschijnen ‘sneller dan we verwachten’, zonder daar natuurlijk een periode bij te noemen. Volgens de insider is de voice casting al afgerond. Platforms en releaseperiodes worden niet genoemd.

‘Not just that, but these are just two games of at least four in development, including a Square Enix mobile game announced last year, and at least one other game; and at least one of all of these games will feature the original ATLA characters recast with new Asian and Indigenous voice actors– “voice matches” of the originals. (Just to be clear, this is for voice acting in video games, not live-action acting in the Netflix show.)

These have been in development in secret for a pretty long time now, and they’re coming… much sooner than you think, that’s all I can say. For the first one, “RPG” is a vague descriptor; it could end up overlapping with other similar action-adventure genres to varying extents– I don’t have details on gameplay or anything like that. I’m guessing this could be where the ATLA characters could show up since based on the info I have, voice casting took place at about the right time in development– but again, it could be in any of the video games. For the MMORPG, I don’t know what platform it’ll be on or if it’ll be related to the console game.’