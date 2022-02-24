

Electronic Arts gebruikt al jaren de naam FIFA voor hun voetbalgames, maar er bestaat een goede kans dat ze hier vanaf stappen met het aankomende deel. Dit komt doordat de FIFA een hoog bedrag wil hebben voor het gebruik van de naam, daar waar EA dat niet zo ziet zitten.

De onderhandelingen zouden een beetje vastgelopen zijn en daarom heeft EA nadien in oktober vorig jaar een interne meeting gehouden. De details van deze meeting zijn nu gedeeld met VGC en daaruit blijkt dat EA zich niet zo heel erg druk maakt over de kans op het verliezen van de FIFA licentie.

De CEO van de uitgever, Andrew Wilson, zou namelijk aangegeven hebben dat het om vier letters op het hoesje gaat, daar waar veel mensen de games tegenwoordig toch digitaal aanschaffen. Dus voor zichtbaarheid tussen de games in de schappen zou het niet veel meer uit mogen maken.

“I’m going to be more open… more open than I’ve been with the outside world. We’ve had a great relationship with FIFA over the past 30-odd years. We’ve created billions in value… it’s just huge. We’ve created one of the biggest entertainment properties on the planet. I would argue – and this may be a little biased – that the FIFA brand has more meaning as a video game than it does a governing body of soccer. We don’t take that for granted and we try not to be arrogant. We’ve worked really hard to try and make FIFA understand what we need for the future. Basically, what we get from FIFA in a non-World Cup year is the four letters on the front of the box, in a world where most people don’t even see the box anymore because they buy the game digitally.”

Daarbij werpt Wilson ook op dat het ook de vraag is of het juist verstandig is om met de FIFA licentie door te gaan, omdat het in creatieve zin soms een belemmering vormt. Hierbij schetst hij een voorbeeld dat FIFA aan Adidas gelinkt is, waardoor EA niet met andere merken kan werken in de game. En dat staat weer haaks op wat de community wenst en dat is meer variatie in dat opzicht.

“As we’ve looked to the future we want to grow the franchise, and ironically the FIFA licence has actually been an impediment to that. Our players tell us they want more cultural and commercial brands relevant to them in their markets, more deeply embedded in the game… brands like Nike. But because FIFA has a relationship with Adidas, we are not able to do that. Our players tell us they want more modes of play, different things beyond 11v11 and different types of gameplay. I would tell you, it’s been a fight to get FIFA to acknowledge the types of things that we want to create, because they say our licence only covers certain categories. Our players want us to expand into the digital ecosystem more broadly… our fans are telling us they want us to go and participate in that space. Our FIFA licence has actually precluded us from doing a lot of this stuff. Again, FIFA is just the name on the box, but they’ve precluded our ability to be able to branch into the areas that players want.”

Met andere woorden: dit klinkt als een FIFA die heel erg moeilijk doet om de meest pietluttige dingen. Zo te horen is de franchise beter af zonder FIFA als merknaam dan met. Of het zover komt is afwachten. Hoe denk jij erover?