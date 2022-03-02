

Guerrilla Games heeft vanmiddag een nieuwe update voor Horizon: Forbidden West uitgebracht en het betreft hier versie 1.06. De patch notes die met deze update meekomen zijn vrij uitgebreid, getuige de onderstaande lijst. Helaas brengt de update nog geen oplossing voor de ‘shimmering’ bij de graphics terwijl de camera gedraaid wordt, dit volgt dus later.

Na het updaten van de game zijn in ieder geval veel kleine issues weer aangepakt, waardoor het aan te raden valt deze te downloaden. Dat is niet het enige, want tevens heeft de ontwikkelaar aangegeven welke issues bekend bij ze zijn en waar nog aan gewerkt wordt. Daar beginnen we mee, nadien de patch notes zelf.

The team continues to investigate several graphical issues reported by players regarding shimmering, sharpening and screen saturation when moving the camera.

Some players have reported that the Firegleam icons do not get removed from the map after interacting with them.

Some players have reported an issue in side quest ‘Breaking Even’ where they are not able to talk to Porguf when Talanah is in Camp Nowhere, blocking progression of this quest.

Some players have reported that the music track “The World on Her Shoulders” keeps repeating during their playthrough. We have a partial fix included in this patch to prevent this issue from happening to players who did not encounter this issue during their playthrough yet. We are still looking into a fix for players who are currently experiencing this issue.

Some players have reported not being able to reach 100% in the Game Progression menu, our team is investigating.

Hieronder alle details van update 1.06.