

Guerrilla Games heeft zojuist weer een nieuwe update voor Horizon: Forbidden West uitgebracht en het betreft hier patch 1.07. Deze is zowel voor de PlayStation 4 als de PlayStation 5 beschikbaar en is zo’n 800MB groot en komt met de onderstaande patch notes.

Het merendeel van de update richt zich op verschillende issues met betrekking tot de quests in de game. Dus als je tegen een progressieblokkade aanliep, dan is de kans groot dat dit nu is opgelost. Daarnaast komt de update met wat verbeteringen aan de user interface.

Tot slot brengt deze update nog de nodige verbeteringen aan betreffende de visuele kwaliteit van de game. Check het overzicht hieronder voor alle details.