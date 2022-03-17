

Laatst ging de enorme Indies sale nog van start in de PlayStation Store en we zijn een week verder en de volgende sale is begonnen. Het gaat ditmaal om de ‘Mega March’ promotie, die inmiddels begonnen is en duurt tot woensdag 30 maart 23.59 uur.

Deze sale is niet zo groot als de Indies sale, maar zeker wel de moeite waard om even door te nemen. Er zijn ruim 400 games en extra content pakketten in de aanbieding en dit voor zowel de PlayStation 4 als de PlayStation 5.

Hieronder een greep uit het aanbod, voor het complete overzicht kan je hier terecht.

Battlefield 2042 PS4 & PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

It Takes Two PS4 & PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Riders Republic PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Deathloop – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €15,99

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €19,99

Madden NFL 22 PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Insurgency: Sandstorm – Van €39,99 voor €29,99

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Battlefield V – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Fallout 76 – Van €39,99 voor €13,19

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

De Sims 4 Stedelijk Leven – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Van €29,99 voor €20,09

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

De Sims 4 Aan het Werk – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Immortals: Fenyx Rising PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €25,19

Immortals: Fenyx Rising Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €44,99

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Onee Chanbara Origin Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €29,39

Spike Volleyball – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

Dragons Dawn of New Riders – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

SaGa Frontier Remastered – Van €24,99 voor €17,49

The Surge 2 – Season Pass – Van €9,99 voor €6,99

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Seizoenkaart – Van €9,99 voor €2,99

Train Sim World 2: Haupststrecke München – Augsburg – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Neptunia Virtual Stars – Special Edition – Van €74,99 voor €44,99

Train Sim World 2: BR Class 313 EMU – Van €13,99 voor €6,99

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Van €34,99 voor €10,49

Overpass – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

PSN-tegoed nodig? Dan kan je zoals altijd hier terecht.