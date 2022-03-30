

Guerrilla Games blijft aan Horizon: Forbidden West sleutelen om de game steeds beter te maken en natuurlijk om problemen te verhelpen. Dit maakt dat we aangekomen zijn bij update 1.09, die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden.

Deze update pakt een paar problemen aan met betrekking tot de Main Quests, daarnaast worden er ook diverse issues aangaande de Side Quests opgelost. Minstens zo belangrijk is dat deze update de nodige verbeteringen aanbrengt met betrekking tot de scherpte van de visuele presentatie.

Alle details van update 1.09 hieronder overzichtelijk op een rijtje en meer over de game lees je in onze review. Let op, de patch notes kunnen wat spoilers bevatten.