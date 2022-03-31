

De lente is inmiddels aangebroken en dat is voor Sony een uitstekende reden om een nieuwe sale te lanceren in de PlayStation Store. Ze volgen elkaar erg snel op en dat is natuurlijk gunstig voor de portemonnee. De lente sale is beschikbaar tot 27 april rond middernacht, dus je hebt een kleine maand de tijd om ervan te profiteren.

Met honderden games en extra’s die momenteel in de aanbieding zijn, zit er ongetwijfeld weer een mooie deal voor je tussen. Zoals gebruikelijk hebben we hieronder een greep uit het aanbod van deze sale en voor het complete overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Van €39,99 voor €31,99

NBA 2K22 voor PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

NBA 2K22 voor PS5 – Van €74,99 voor €24,74

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4) – Van €59,99 voor €40,19

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – Van €34,99 voor €14,69

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – Van €69,99 voor €49,69

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-gen-bundel – Van €79,99 voor €51,99

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €67,99

Rust Console Edition – Van €49,99 voor €39,99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €40,19

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe + Bungie 30th Anniversary Bundle – Van €99,99 voor €84,99

Fortnite – Shadows Rising-pack – Van €15,99 voor €7,99

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Van €79,99 voor €59,99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €70,19

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – Van €79,99 voor €59,99

GRID Legends PS4 en PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

Demon’s Souls – Van €79,99 voor €49,59

EA Sports UFC 4 – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Upgrade Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – Van €19,99 voor €14,99

Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack – Van €24,99 voor €19,99

DayZ – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

The Last of Us™ Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Batman: Arkham Collection – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

SnowRunner – Premium Edition – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

Assassin’s Creed: Unity – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Van €69,99 voor €17,49

Green Hell – Van €24,99 voor €17,49

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Bloodborne The Old Hunters – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

NHL 22 PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €20,29

The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

LEGO Harry Potter Collectie – Van €39,99 voor €17,99

Tekken 7 – Van €49,99 voor €7,49

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Van €29,99 voor €10,49

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Season pass – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – PS5 & PS4 – Van €54,99 voor €32,99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €15,99

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

Alan Wake Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

DOOM – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Black Desert: Traveler Edition – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Need for Speed – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Paw Patrol is niets te dol! – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

RIDE 4 – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

Moving Out – Van €24,99 voor €6,24

Generation Zero – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

A.O.T. Wings of Freedom – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Mississippi Acres Preserve – Van €7,99 voor €6,39

MONOPOLY Madness – Van €29,99 voor €19,49

Destiny 2: Forsaken-pack – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Golf With Your Friends – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Black Desert – 4.360 Pearls – Van €37,99 voor €30,39

Black Desert – 3.200 Pearls – Van €28,49 voor €22,79

NHL 22 PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack – Van €19,99 voor €8,99

LEGO The Incredibles – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

Battlefield V Definitive Edition – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

Burnout Paradise Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass – Van €24,99 voor €16,74

