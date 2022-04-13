Polyphony Digital heeft eerder vandaag een nieuwe update voor Gran Turismo 7 uitgebracht en het gaat hier om versie 1.12. In tegenstelling tot update 1.11, die de nodige nieuwe races toevoegde en ook de uitbetaling van credits de hoogte in stuwde, gaat het hier om een update die wat kleine issues aanpakt.
Het kon namelijk voorkomen dat uitnodigingen om bepaalde auto’s te kopen plots verliepen in plaats van na de 30 dagen, zoals bedoeld. Dit is nu opgelost, waardoor de juiste geldigheid van de uitnodigingen weer van kracht is.
Hieronder de details van deze nieuwe update:
1. Brand Central
- Fixed an issue with the ‘Invitation’ feature wherein the invitations would inadvertently expire earlier than intended. Furthermore, with this update ‘Invitations’ from the manufacturers listed below will be distributed to all accounts who will log in-game by April 24: Aston Martin, Bugatti, Citroën, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani and Porsche.
- With the installation of Update 1.12, the invitations are now valid for 30 days from the time they are received.
2. World Circuits
- Fixed an issue wherein the BGM would not play at the start and finish lines of a race.
Ondanks dat ik de Café-races heb afgerond, geniet ik nog steeds van deze game maar het wordt nu wel tijd dat de lijst met auto’s wordt aangevuld.