

Polyphony Digital heeft eerder vandaag een nieuwe update voor Gran Turismo 7 uitgebracht en het gaat hier om versie 1.12. In tegenstelling tot update 1.11, die de nodige nieuwe races toevoegde en ook de uitbetaling van credits de hoogte in stuwde, gaat het hier om een update die wat kleine issues aanpakt.

Het kon namelijk voorkomen dat uitnodigingen om bepaalde auto’s te kopen plots verliepen in plaats van na de 30 dagen, zoals bedoeld. Dit is nu opgelost, waardoor de juiste geldigheid van de uitnodigingen weer van kracht is.

Hieronder de details van deze nieuwe update: