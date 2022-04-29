

De grote lente sale in de PlayStation Store die de afgelopen vier weken mooie deals heeft opgeleverd, is inmiddels voorbij. Maar waar de ene sale gaat, komt de ander er voor in de plaats. Zo is de ‘Games voor nog geen €20,-‘ sale begonnen. Met andere woorden: alle deals in deze reeks aanbiedingen kosten hooguit € 19,99.

Met meer dan 700 aanbiedingen is de sale zeker even de moeite waard om te checken. Hieronder een greep uit de aanbiedingen en voor het volledige overzicht kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

The Crew 2 Special Edition – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €15,99

Madden NFL 22 PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €19,99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

Dying Light: Platinum Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €15,99

Far Cry 5 – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

Star Wars Battlefront II – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

The Ascent PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €19,49

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Standard Edition – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

LittleBigPlanet 3 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Hades – Van €24,99 voor €18,74

Assetto Corsa – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Dat is niet het enige, want ook de Gouden Week sale is begonnen in de PlayStation Store. Die staat in het teken van Aziatische games en de korting kan oplopen tot maar liefst 75%. Deze sale bevat meer dan 400 titels, waarvoor je hier terecht kan. Een greep uit de sales hieronder.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €25,99

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

SoulCalibur VI Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €14,99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Dynasty Warriors 9 – Van €19,99 voor €13,99

Dynasty Warriors 9 Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €44,99 voor €22,44

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

The Evil Within – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

The Evil Within Season Pass – Van €9,99 voor €3,99

Castlevania Advance Collection – Van €19,99 voor €13,99

Code Vein Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €19,79

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Tormented Souls – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €30,09

Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €69,99 voor €31,49

Persona 5 – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – Van €59,99 voor €38,99

