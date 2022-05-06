Spelers van Battle Royale-games hebben veel verschillende titels om uit te kiezen en er blijven nieuwe games bijkomen. Ook Gunzilla Games valt er niet van te weerhouden om ook een duit in het zakje te doen. Zij proberen echter wel iets anders te doen dan alle andere titels in het genre.

Gunzilla Games is momenteel druk bezig met ‘Off The Grid’, een Battle Royale-titel die zich focust op een verhaallijn. Dit is niet waar dit genre bekend om staat, dus deze game wordt door de ontwikkelaar betiteld als Battle Royale 2.0. Het is de bedoeling dat Off The Grid volgend jaar zal verschijnen.

In het spel zullen 150 spelers tegen elkaar vechten of je kunt verhalende missies spelen. De keuzes die je hierin maakt zullen consequenties hebben voor het verdere verloop. Dit heeft ook invloed op gamers die in jouw digitale wereld rondlopen.

De officiële omschrijving van de game is als volgt:

Set within a dystopian future, the cyberpunk styled shooter plans to evolve the genre through strong emphasis on narrative progression, led by Chief Visionary Officer Neill Blomkamp and Script Writer Richard K. Morgan. In addition, industry veteran Olivier Henriot (Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed) assumes the role of Executive Narrative Director, ensuring a wealth of top-tier talent to bring the world of Off The Grid to life. A Battle Royale like no other, in Off The Grid, 150 players fight each other in player-versus-player skirmishes, as well as player-versus-environment storyline missions using the same map inhabited by other players in real time. Players have the freedom to control how the hard-boiled story unfolds, with each decision made directly impacting everyone’s gameplay. Core to the experience and deep narrative structure is the unique way in which players can craft, customize, and trade their in-game items with each other. In Off The Grid, the lines between hero and villain become blurred as players fight to survive the covert corporate battles of the future.

Om je alvast warm te maken voor de game, is er een teaser trailer uitgegeven en die bekijk je hieronder.