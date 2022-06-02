Het vernieuwde PlayStation Plus werd recent in Azië uitgerold en nadien was Japan aan de beurt. Daar is de vernieuwde service nu ook beschikbaar en enkel Amerika en Europa resteren nog. In Amerika zal de uitrol op 13 juni plaatsvinden en op 23 juni zijn wij als laatste aan de beurt.
Nu de service in Japan beschikbaar is, is ook de line-up van games bekend en hoewel het gros overeenkomt met wat we in Azië hebben gezien, zitten er ook titels bij die niet in Azië worden aangeboden. Daaruit blijkt dus dat de line-up per regio wat kan verschillen.
De Amerikaanse en Europese line-up is nog niet bekendgemaakt, dus dat is nog even afwachten. Hieronder in ieder geval alle games die bij PlayStation Plus inbegrepen zitten bij een lidmaatschap op Extra, Deluxe en Premium.
Game Catalog
Available with PlayStation Plus Deluxe / Extra.
PlayStation 5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Balan Wonderworld
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cris Tales
- Demon’s Souls
- Foreclosed
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Ghostrunner
- I Am Dead
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Monster Truck Championship
- NBA 2K22
- Returnal
- Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition
- The Artful Escape
- Tour de France 2021
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Wreckfest
PlayStation 4
- 2Dark
- ABZU
- AO Tennis 2
- AVICII Invector
- Absolver
- Ace of Seafood
- Akiba’s Beat
- Alienation
- Aragami
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Astebreed
- Back to Bed
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld
- Batman: Arkham Knight Special Edition
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Brawlout
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Celeste
- Chicken Police: Paint it RED!
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cris Tales
- Croixleur Sigma
- DCL: The Game
- DOOM
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD
- Dandara
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- Dead Cells
- Death Stranding
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Death end Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Desperados III
- Destruction AllStars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dynasty Warrior 8 Empires
- EVERSPACE
- Eagle Flight
- Earth’s Dawn
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
- Embr
- Emily Wants to Play
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Fighting EX Layer
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Final Fatnasy VIII Remastered
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- For Honor
- Foreclosed
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Gabucchi
- Gal Gunvolt
- Gal Gunvolt Burst
- Get Even
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Ghostrunner
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- God of War (2018)
- Golf PGA Tour 2K21
- Golf with Your Friends
- Gravity Rush 2
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
- Hollow Knight
- Hotline Miami Collected Edition
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive Storm Warning Edition
- Howizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Human: Fall Flat
- I Am Dead
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Jotun
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom New Lands
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Knack
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- MX vs. ATV All Out
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- Mafia III: Complete Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Jame Setel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship
- Moonlighter
- Moving Out
- MudRunner
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Neverending Nightmares
- New Everybody’s Golf
- Nidhogg
- Nioh
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Portal Knights
- Prey
- Prison Architect
- Project CARS 2
- Project CARS 3
- R-Type Final 2
- RIDE 4
- Rad Rodgers: Radical Edition
- Rebel Galaxy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Relicta
- Resogun
- Rez Infinite
- Rock of Ages: Make & Break
- Rollercoaster Dreams
- Root Letter
- Saints Row the Third: Remastered
- Screencheat
- Seasons After Fall
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shenmue III
- Sine Mora EX
- Skydrift Infinity
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soulcalibur VI
- Space Crew
- Space Junkies
- Spitlings
- Star Ocean: First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Sundered: Eldrich Edition
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Tearaway
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Division
- The Fisherman: Fishing Planet
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Last Guardian
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Azure
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Zero
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Messenger
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- Through the Darkest of TImes
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- TorqueL
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax
- Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity
- Tour de France 2021
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Rising
- Trials of the Blood DRagon
- Tricky Towers
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Werewolves Within
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- Wreckfest
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School Life
- Yo-kai Watch 4++
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Ys IX: Monstrum NOX
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Game Trials
Available with PlayStation Plus Deluxe.
PlayStation 5
- Cyberpunk 2077
- ELEX 2
- Farming Simulator 22
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters
- MotoGP 22
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- WWE 2K22
PlayStation 4
- Biomutant
- Cadavers for Breakfast
- Cyberpunk 2077
- ELEX 2
- Farming Simulator 22
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters
- LEGO City Undercover
- MotoGP 22
- The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- WWE 2K22
Classics Catalog
Available with PlayStation Plus Deluxe.
PlayStation 1 Emulated (native PS5 and PS4)
- Ape Escape
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
- Everybody’s Golf
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- Wild Arms
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
PlayStation 2 Emulated (native PS4)
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor’s Legacy
- Jack II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
PSP Emulated (native PS5 and PS4)
- echochrome
PlayStation 3 Streaming
- .detuned
- AFRIKA
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Aquanaut’s Holiday: Hidden Memories
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
- Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland
- Battle of Tiles EX
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Battle Fantasia
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Brink
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Chaos;Head Love Chu Chu!
- Chaos;Head Noah
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Class of Heroes 3
- Daisenryaku Dai Toua Kouboushi Dai-ni-ji Sekai Taisen Boppatsu! – Suujikugun Tai Rengougun Zensekaisen
- Daisenryaku Dai Toua Kouboushi 3 Dai-ni-ji Sekai Taisen Boppatsu! – Suujikugun Tai Rengougun Zensekaisen
- Daisenryaku Exceed II
- Daisenryaku Perfect
- Dark Mist
- Dead or Alive 5: Last Round
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Demon’s Souls
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
- Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disgaea D2
- Dream Club Complete Edipyon!
- Dream Club Gogo.
- Dream Club ZERO Special Ediipyon!
- Dynasty Warriors
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Eat Them!
- Echochrome
- Elefunk
- Fairy Fencer F
- Gatling Gears
- Gendai Daisenryaku 2016 Chitsujo no Houkai: Haken Kokka Shittsui
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- Ginsei Igo 2: Next Generation
- Gladiator VS
- Go! Sports Ski
- God of War HD
- God of War II HD
- God of War III Remastered
- Heavy Rain
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hunted:The Demon’s Forge
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Victory
- ICO Remastered
- If You Thought It Was Harem Paradise, It Was Yandere Hell
- Last Rebellion
- Legasista
- Linger in Shadows
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- MALICIOUS
- Machinarium
- Magical Beat
- Mahjong Dream Club
- Mahjong Haou Dankyuu Battle 3
- Mahjong Taikai IV
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Memories Off 6 Complete
- Memories Off: Yubikiri no Kioku
- Minnya no Putter Golf
- Moe Moe Daisenryaku Gendai Baan++
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- Motto! SoniComi
- Mugen Souls
- Mugen Souls Z
- Natsuiro High School: Seishun Hakusho
- Nbounaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Tendou
- Phantom Breaker: Extra
- PixelJunk Eden
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- Piyotama
- Prismatic Solid
- Puppeteer
- Puzzle Quest Galactrix
- Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords
- Quantum Theory
- R-Type Dimensions
- RIDE
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- rain
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5 Alternative Edition
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica
- Resident Evil Revelations Unveiled Edition
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resistance 3
- Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny
- SIMPLE 500 Series Vol. 1 THE Mahjong: Tsuushin Taikyoku Kinoudzuke
- SIMPLE 500 Series Vol. 2 THE Misshitsu kara no Dasshutsu
- SIMPLE 500 Series Vol. 3 THE Misshitsu kara no Dasshutsu – Tsukiyo no Manshion Hen
- SIMPLE Series G4U Vol. 1 THE Mahjong
- Saikyo Shogi Gekisashi 13
- Samurai Warriors 2 Empires HD Version
- Samurai Warriors 2 with Xtreme Legends & Empires HD Version
- Samurai Warriors 2 with Xtreme Legends HD Version
- Samurai Warriors 3 Empires
- Samurai Warriors 3 Z
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Sangoku Hime 2: Kouki Houkou – Mezameshi Taiga
- Sangoku Hime: Senkou mo Taika – Akatsuki no Haryuu
- Sekai Saikyou Ginsei Igo: Hybrid Monte Carlo
- Sekai Saikyou Ginsei Shogi: Fuuun Ryuuko Raiden
- Sengoku Hime 3: Tenka o Kirisaku Hikari to Kage
- Sengoku Hime 4: Souhai Hyakkei, Hana Mamoru Chikai
- Sengoku Hime 5: Senka Tatsu Haou no Keifu
- Shiki-Tei
- Shin Toudai Shogi
- Shutsugeki! Otometachi no Senjou 2 – Yuukoku o Kakeru Oujo no Tsubari
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Snakeball
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- Spelunker Collection
- Spelunker HD
- Steins;Gate
- Steins;Gate 0
- Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram
- Super Stardust HD
- TORO! Let’s Party
- Tacchi, Shiyo! Love Application
- Taiheiyou no Arashi: Senkan Yamato, Akatsuki ni Shuttsugeki!
- Tears to Tiara II: Heir of the Overlord
- Tencho no Igo
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness II
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Guided Fate Paradox
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky FC HD Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC HD Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd HD Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight
- ToHeart2 DX PLUS
- Tokyo Jungle
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- Trinity: Souls of Zill O’ll
- Under Defeat: Deluxe Edition
- Warriors Orochi Z
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- Way of the Samurai 3 Plus
- Way of the Samurai 4 Plus
- When Vikings Attack!
- White Album 2: Shiawase no Mukougawa
- White Album: Tsudurareru Fuyu no Omoide
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Wizardry: Torawareshi Bourei no Machi
- XBlaze Code: Embryo
- XBlaze Lost: Memories
- Z/X Zillions of Enemy X: Zekkai no Crusade
PlayStation 4
- Asdivine Hearts
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- BioShock Remastered
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Crysis Remastered
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Lumines Remastered
- Mafia: Complete Edition
- Mafia II: Complete Edition
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Outcast: Second Contact
- Patapon Remastered
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Strider
- The Last Blade 2
- The Last of Us: Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Umbrella Corps
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Warriors Orochi 4
- WipEout Omega Collection
Dikke lijst
Dit is nogal wat
mwah misschien extra
Blijf het onbegrijpelijk en irritant vinden dat ze bij sommige games, films etc alleen deel 2 en 3 beschikbaar maken.. Brrr xD
Verder leuke line-up!
Hoop dat Afrika hier ook erop komt
Hele mooie lijst!