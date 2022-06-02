

Het vernieuwde PlayStation Plus werd recent in Azië uitgerold en nadien was Japan aan de beurt. Daar is de vernieuwde service nu ook beschikbaar en enkel Amerika en Europa resteren nog. In Amerika zal de uitrol op 13 juni plaatsvinden en op 23 juni zijn wij als laatste aan de beurt.

Nu de service in Japan beschikbaar is, is ook de line-up van games bekend en hoewel het gros overeenkomt met wat we in Azië hebben gezien, zitten er ook titels bij die niet in Azië worden aangeboden. Daaruit blijkt dus dat de line-up per regio wat kan verschillen.

De Amerikaanse en Europese line-up is nog niet bekendgemaakt, dus dat is nog even afwachten. Hieronder in ieder geval alle games die bij PlayStation Plus inbegrepen zitten bij een lidmaatschap op Extra, Deluxe en Premium.