Alle versies van Godfall zijn voorzien van een nieuwe patch. Deze bevat hoofdzakelijk oplossingen voor bugs en andere problemen, maar de PlayStation 5-versie krijgt er ook nog een feature bij: ondersteuning voor VRR.

De update lost een flink aantal problemen van Godfall op. Zo wordt onder andere het niet goed weergeven van HDR aangepakt. Er zijn ook wat veranderingen doorgevoerd die voor meer balans in de gameplay moeten zorgen. Zo kan je nu zes souls van dezelfde kleur tegelijk dragen in plaats van vijf.

PlayStation 4-bezitters die de Ultimate Edition hebben gekocht zullen erg blij zijn met de update. Zij kregen niet hun bonus cosmetische items, maar dat is na het installeren van de nieuwe patch verleden tijd.

De volledige lijst van wat patch 5.1.23 met zich meeneemt is als volgt:

VALORPLATE SHARDS

The number of midboss defeats required for Power of the Void (Moebius), Lionheart Technique (Silvermane), and Wildfire Strike (Phoenix) has been reduced. Players who already meet or exceed the new requirement following the update will need to defeat one more midboss in order for the objective to register as completed

will need to defeat one more midboss in order for the objective to register as completed The total number of unlocked Valorplate Shards required to upgrade individual shards has been reduced; exalting a valorplate (all shards fully upgraded) now requires a total of 12 Valorplate Shards unlocked (down from 48 )

Valorplate Shards unlocked (down from ) Valorplate Shard objectives that required a specific Spirit Realm can now be completed in any Spirit Realm

Spirit Realm can now be completed in Spirit Realm Valorplate Shard objectives that require completing Dreamstones no longer require any quantity of active Banes for successful completion

Greyhawk’s Way of the Hawk Shard will now proc when you Soulshatter 10% or more of an enemy’s total HP, down from 15%

Armistice’s Soul Breaker Shard will now proc when you Soulshatter 10% or more of an enemy’s total HP, down from 15%

Spirit Realms

Players can now carry a maximum of 6 souls of the same color at once (up from 5 ), enabling players to fully charge two soul altars in one trip

souls of the same color at once (up from ), enabling players to fully charge two soul altars in one trip Basic enemy camps and patrols have been made more difficult and will now respawn more quickly

Increased the drop rate of normal souls from basic enemy camps and patrols

Increased the frequency of midboss invasions; midbosses will now invade the realm sooner and can invade more than once per Spirit Realm loop

Invading mid-bosses will now drop a large number of normal souls

Fully overcharged Soul Altar events will now reward loot equivalent to opening an Epic chest

Soul Altars now accept Souls of any affinity. The initial Soul sets the affinity of the Soul Altar, while subsequent souls will convert to that Soul Altar’s affinity when placed.

General Changes

Dual Primary Augments are more likely to drop with better primary trait combinations such as epic+rare, epic+epic, legendary+epic, or legendary+legendary.

are more likely to drop with better primary trait combinations such as epic+rare, epic+epic, legendary+epic, or legendary+legendary. The Difficulty option has been removed from the Spirit Realm tab.

Cursed Legendary Charm Beetle Talisman ’s Primary Trait will no longer apply an ailment stack when activated while Inner Focus is active.

’s Primary Trait will no longer apply an ailment stack when activated while Inner Focus is active. The Blessings Codex entry no longer inaccurately states that “A Greater Blessing will replace a basic Blessing of the same type.”

BUG FIXES

Updates with a * are based on player feedback collected from our various communities and through support tickets.

Valorplate Related Items

Solved an issue where Moebius’ Power of the Void Shard would apply regardless of the (lack of) damage dealt to an enemy.

Solved an issue where Phoenix’s Breath of Fire Shard would miss targets the player character was in contact with.

Solved an issue where Silverman’s Way of the Lion Shard would miss targets the player character was in contact with.

Solved a multiplayer issue where Valorplate Shard progress would not increment in the Spirit Realm when using matchmaking.

Enemy & Game Mode Related Items

Solved an issue in the Spirit Realm where the Boon “Spirit Polarity” stacked its bonus every time a player shifted between the Material and Spirit Plane.

Solved an issue where Banes from an incomplete event would persist into the next loop if an End Boss is defeated in the Spirit Realms game mode. *

Solved an issue where enemies in the Tower of Trials game modes could spawn invisible during room trials.

Solved an issue where EToT would not unlock after completing AToT via matchmaking.

Solved an issue where Invasion Events in the Spirit Realm could take longer to occur than intended. *

Solved an issue where loot percentage would increase every time a player was revived in the Tower of Trials game mode. *

Solved an issue where players could not get knocked down after dying once under the effects of certain boons in the Spirit Realm game modes. *

Solved an issue where progress could be blocked after defeating a Black Tide Officer outside of the triggering objective areas. *

Solved an issue where Realm Boss banes would reset if players abandon the boss mission. *

Solved an issue where replacing a Quest Reward could lead to a softlock.

Solved an issue where summoned enemies from the Grieves boss encounter in Spirit Realm may lose aggro once Grieves enters their final phase.

Solved an issue where the “Defeat the Leaders” event in Fire Realm Explore the Realms could cause a progression break.

Solved an issue where the “Shield Abilities no longer knock down enemies” Bane would not prevent Shield Throw’s Spectral Blow from knocking down enemies in the Spirit Realms game mode.

Solved an issue where the Training Simulacrum would bounce up when struck by knockdown effects.

Solved an issue where Zamora’s Void Rain attack’s movement speed was tied to FPS. Past certain FPS thresholds, this could make the attack impossible to outrun and avoid. *

Solved various issues involving player death while a boss countdown finishes while exploring in the Spirit Realm game mode.

Solved a multiplayer issue where enemies would only spawn from one orb when fighting Lunara in the Spirit Realms game mode.

Equipment Related Items

Solved an issue where Ailment Consumption damage was not applied when using the Explosive Wave shield technique.

Solved an issue where Kosmera Augments could not be upgraded past Rank 3 in the forge.

Solved an issue where the Beetle Talisman (Charm) could apply Ailments while Inner Focus (Dual Blades’ Northern Technique) was active.

Solved an issue where the Dueling Charges from the Trial-Runner Javelin (Cursed Polearm) would not increase Weakpoint damage.

Solved an issue where the primary trait of Vampiric Pennant (banner) would trigger when Ailments dealt damage to enemies, granting a large amount of unintended passive healing.

Solved an issue where unequipping an item or augment and selecting a gear or augment slot could cause a softlock. *

Solved an issue where using the Copy Loadout feature could prevent the player from using their Shield on that Valorplate after certain circumstances.

Solved a multiplayer issue where Shield and Weapon Technique charges could stop working properly in the Spirit Realms when a downed player is killed by the End Boss countdown.

Menu/UI/HUD Related Items

Solved an issue where certain stats were not reflected correctly in the Detailed Stats character screen when purchasing relevant skills . *

* Solved an issue where navigating from the Valorplate Shards menu in the Armory to any other Armory tab would remove the Close Button prompt and its functionality.

Solved an issue where the Detailed Stats sheet and Character Stats sheet would fail to load information.

Solved an issue where the equipped label on gear and augments would only apply to items in active loadouts.

Solved an issue where the equipped Shard indicator could be missing when swapping between Valorplates or loadouts.

Solved an issue where the friends list Search feature would attempt to autosuggest options before the player had finished entering text. *

Solved an issue where the loadout selection would refresh back to the equipped loadout under certain circumstances instead of the loadout the player was editing.

Solved an issue where the sorting option was missing in the Replace Rewards sub menu of the Quest tab.

Solved an issue where the Weapon Class Filter would not show all weapons of the selected types. *

Solved various issues where certain Trait Filters would not show all gear with the selected traits. *

Solved a multiplayer issue where Hosts and Guests would see separate Midboss HUD objectives during Spirit Realm missions.*

Miscellaneous Items

Solved various collision issues with the environment where players could get stuck. *

Solved various issues involving HDR.

Solved various localization and text issues. *

Solved various rendering issues. *

Platform Specific Items