Elden Ring is zonder twijfel één van de hoogvliegers van 2022 en FromSoftware rolt nog met enige regelmaat een update uit om vooral de balans van verschillende items en wapens aan te pakken. Fans van de game zijn soms ietwat bang voor deze patches, omdat soms hun oh zo geliefde build ineens een stuk minder effectief kan zijn.

Gelukkig lijkt dat hier niet het geval te zijn. Patch 1.05 (of 1.08 voor consoles) richt zich voornamelijk op het fixen van een reeks bugs. Daarbij moeten de laadtijden op de Xbox Series X|S nu verbeterd zijn en mogen PlayStations-spelers uitkijken naar een meer stabiele online ervaring. De volledige patch notes staan uiteraard hieronder.

Major Changes Included in the Latest Update

Additional elements

In transactions with the NPC “Twin Maiden Husk”, the following Bell Bearing items have been changed so that their liberated status will be carried over to the NG+ play.

Bone Peddler’s Bell Bearing/Meat Peddler’s Bell Bearing/Medicine Peddler’s Bell Bearing/Gravity Stone Peddler’s Bell Bearing/Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing/Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing/Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing/Ghost-Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing

Added emphasis to the choice of the Sacred Flask and several other options that can be strengthened in the grace menu

Added sound effects when other players’ summon signs appear

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where equipment could be changed from the equipment menu during the use of a skill under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug in the “War Cry” skill where the effect was applied to a weapon that was not the target of the skill.

Fixed a bug where some actions of the “Barbaric Roar”, “War Cry”, and “Troll’s Roar” recovery time was longer than expected.

Fixed a bug where the effects of the “Determination” and “Royal Knight’s Resolve” skill does not always wear off with certain weapons.

Fixed a bug in which some attacks of the “Ice Spear” skill are unguardable.

Fixed a bug that caused the attack power of some skills to be reduced when using the “Golden Vow” skill.

Fixed a bug that the light wave of the “Moonlight Greatsword” skill sometimes does not aim at the locked-on target.

Fixed a bug that caused damage to allies when using the “Seppuku” skill under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused the increase in attack power of the “Seppuku” skill to be higher than expected for some attack motions.

Fixed a bug in which a status effect was applied when using the “Hoarah Loux’s Earthshaker” skill.

Fixed a bug where the “Waves of Darkness” skill would not hit the enemy with a spinning cleave.

Fixed a bug that caused unintended motions to be played when switching to a different sorceries or incantations while using a sorcery or incantation.

Fixed a bug that the FP consumption increased when using the sorceries “Magma Shot” and “Roiling Magma” while riding a horse.

Fixed a bug where the “Claw Talisman” effect was not applied when jumping with the “Starscourge Greatsword” in both hands.

Fixed a bug that the power of two-handed attacks except jump attack of the weapon “Golem’s Halberd ” is different from expected.

Fixed a bug that when using the weapon “Pulley Crossbow” with the left hand while the right hand weapon was given an attribute by magic or item, the effect was given to the “Pulley Crossbow” as well.

Fixed a bug in which arrows and bolts that did not match the type of long-range weapon could be released in certain procedures.

Fixed a bug in which guard boost was reduced when some weapons were strengthened to the maximum.

Fixed a bug in which the attributes of weapons could be changed while the inventory had reached its maximum capacity and the ashes of war could not be changed.

Fixed a bug that caused the boss “Malenia, Goddess of Rot” to have low HP under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that allowed enemies to be attacked from outside the fog in certain areas.

Fixed a bug in online multiplayer where, when a boss is defeated in the host’s world as a cooperative player, the same boss may not appear in your world.

Fixed a bug that prevented the battle with the boss “God-Devouring Serpent” from progressing under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented hostile NPCs from appearing under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented the event of the NPC “Alexander, Warrior Jar” from progressing under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the item “Sacred Flask” is not restored after destroying a group of enemies under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that under certain circumstances, after defeating the boss “Starscourge Radahn”, the user could not move from the map to the grace.

*If you cannot move from the map to the grace, you can move to the grace by touching the grace “Starscourge Radahn”.