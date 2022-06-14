

Hello Games heeft weer een nieuwe update voor No Man’s Sky uitgerold en het gaat hier om versie 3.92. Deze update is beschikbaar voor alle versies van de game, dus het is te downloaden op de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

De update komt met een bescheiden overzicht aan patch notes, gezien het hier en daar wat issues aanpakt. Dit volgt op een reeks van updates die door Hello Games zijn uitgebracht na de release van de Leviathan update. Met andere woorden: de meeste issues zijn inmiddels opgelost.