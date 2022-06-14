Hello Games heeft weer een nieuwe update voor No Man’s Sky uitgerold en het gaat hier om versie 3.92. Deze update is beschikbaar voor alle versies van de game, dus het is te downloaden op de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.
De update komt met een bescheiden overzicht aan patch notes, gezien het hier en daar wat issues aanpakt. Dit volgt op een reeks van updates die door Hello Games zijn uitgebracht na de release van de Leviathan update. Met andere woorden: de meeste issues zijn inmiddels opgelost.
- Fixed an issue which incorrectly caused players to take damage while on planet.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to kill their own companions.
- Fixed an issue that caused some newly collected items to create a new stack rather than add to existing stacks within the player’s inventory.
- Fixed an issue that could cause items to be added to the wrong inventory.
- Fixed a number of issues with the Fleet Command tutorial mission during an expedition that begins with a freighter.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some players to not know the correct frigate fuel recipes.
- Fixed a GPU crash on PlayStation 4.
- Fixed a creature-related crash that could occur when quitting to the main menu.