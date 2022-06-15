We wachten er nu toch al even op, maar het lijkt dan toch te gaan gebeuren! Gungrave G.O.R.E heeft een nieuwe trailer gekregen die een release window voor de chaotische shooter bevestigt: in de herfst van 2022 zal het gebeuren.

De nieuwe trailer toont bovendien niet louter cinematografische beelden, maar ook concrete gameplay. Het voorlopige resultaat ziet er alvast heerlijk over-the-top uit: centraal staan drie pijlers, namelijk ‘Bullets, Beauty en Badass’. Lees meer over de game hieronder en bekijk de nieuwste beelden.

In Gungrave G.O.R.E, play the gun-wielding badass anti-hero of your dreams as you mow down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets and experience a story of vengeance, love and loyalty, all in a beautiful third-person action shooter, combining the best that Eastern and Western game design have to offer.

Key Features

G.O.R.E – As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalizing your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies.