We wachten er nu toch al even op, maar het lijkt dan toch te gaan gebeuren! Gungrave G.O.R.E heeft een nieuwe trailer gekregen die een release window voor de chaotische shooter bevestigt: in de herfst van 2022 zal het gebeuren.
De nieuwe trailer toont bovendien niet louter cinematografische beelden, maar ook concrete gameplay. Het voorlopige resultaat ziet er alvast heerlijk over-the-top uit: centraal staan drie pijlers, namelijk ‘Bullets, Beauty en Badass’. Lees meer over de game hieronder en bekijk de nieuwste beelden.
In Gungrave G.O.R.E, play the gun-wielding badass anti-hero of your dreams as you mow down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets and experience a story of vengeance, love and loyalty, all in a beautiful third-person action shooter, combining the best that Eastern and Western game design have to offer.Key Features
- G.O.R.E – As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalizing your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies.
- Style on Your Foes with Gun-tastic Stylish Combat – Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilize your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.
- Let There be Vengeance – Strap in for a wild ride, an epic and emotional story of vengeance, love and loyalty, with more than 12 hours of gameplay in the story mode, for Gungrave fans and newcomers alike.
- Enjoy the Scenery – Go on an epic adventure across South-East Asia, based on real-life locations with a dark, futuristic twist.