

Via de Share Factory Studio kun je op een eenvoudige wijze clips en screenshots bewerken die je eerder in games hebt gemaakt. Zo nu en dan brengt Sony een update voor de applicatie uit, die nieuwe mogelijkheden en features doet toevoegen. Zo ook nu weer, want een nieuwe update voegt de zogeheten feature ‘Bits’ toe.

Dit is een versimpelde manier om je gameplay clips en screenshots te personaliseren om het nadien online te delen. Je krijgt bij gebruik verschillende Bits stijlen ter beschikking, maar je kunt ook zelf een stijl aanmaken. Op die manier kan je heel snel een persoonlijke touch aan je content geven.

De beschikbare Bits zijn ook bereikbaar via de PlayStation App, waardoor je ook via je mobiel content met die persoonlijke touch kunt delen. De Bits toevoeging bestaat uit de volgende features:

A brand-new editing mode with quick and easy access to all editing features and fresh content that can be added to your Bit.

Ability to create bite-sized entertainment that ranges from short three second rebounds to up to one-minute custom Bits.

New Bit styles that will update regularly from our Bits Live Service. Bit styles will refresh based on the day of the week, special events, holidays, seasons, and trending content.

Brand new sets of animated stickers that include sound and even text personalization options.

A new doodle feature which allows for creating freeform doodles using the DualSense wireless controller.

A new voiceover feature with the ability to add filters that change your voice to your voice recording.

De update is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden.