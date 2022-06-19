Op 1 juli verschijnt F1 22 en in die game kunnen we natuurlijk weer het huidige Formule 1-seizoen beleven. Daarnaast kunnen we ook aan de slag met de Formule 2 en qua nieuwe features zijn F1 Life en Pirelli Hot Laps toegevoegd. En gezien de kwaliteit van de voorgaande F1-games, hoeven we ons geen zorgen te maken over dit deel.
Met de naderende release zijn nu de Trophies en Achievements van F1 22 online gezet op het PlayStation Network en Xbox Live. Zo hebben we daar nu ook een overzicht van en hoewel sommige Trophies en Achievements gelijk zijn aan vorig jaar, zijn er ook nieuwe bijgekomen. Dit is natuurlijk gericht op de nieuwe features.
Hieronder op een rijtje alle Trophies die je in F1 22 kunt verzamelen. Benieuwd naar de Achievements en dan in het bijzonder de waarde daarvan? Dan kan je daarvoor hier terecht.
Platinum
Completionist
-Unlock all of the F1® 22 Trophies
Goud
Ultimate Prize
-Win the F1 Drivers’ Championship
Makes The Dream Work
-Win the F1 Constructors’ Championship
Zilver
Always Improving
-Complete 250 successful overtakes in any game mode
Slotting In
-Slot into the grid starting box 10 times
Gold All Around
-Earn a gold medal in each type of Pirelli Hot Lap
Lookin’ Stylish
-Change the Paint Finish on all layers of a livery
Pit Perfection
-Perform 25 perfect pitstops
Fighting for 1st
-Earn 1st and 2nd place in a single race as players in Two Player Career
All Around The World
-Complete a clean lap at all tracks in Time Trial
You Know Our Name
-Reach a Team Acclaim level of 20 in My Team mode
Beating Them All
-Finish 1st in a Ranked & Unranked multiplayer race
Supercar Superstar
-Fill all 6 bays in F1 Life with unlocked supercars
Brons
Weekly Warrior
-Participate in any Featured, Weekly or Esports Event
Spotlight On Me
-Have your car be the focus during a Broadcast Safety Car
Ferrari Fan
-Win a race at Monza with a Ferrari Engine in My Team
Red Bull Racer
-Win a race at Austria with a Red Bull Engine in My Team
Renault Racer
-Win a race at France with a Renault Engine in My Team
Mercedes Master
-Win a race with a Mercedes Engine in My Team
Classic Photographer
-Take a photo using Photomode at Silverstone, Spa, Monza & Monaco
Just Popping In
-Visit another player’s F1 Life area
Proud owner
-Display a trophy in your F1 Life trophy cabinet
Feels Like Home
-Change the appearance of your F1 Life area
Getting The Hang Of It
-Drive 25 laps in a supercar in any game mode
Drifty
-Drift for a total of 3 minutes in the Drift Pirelli Hot Lap
Lookin’ Good
-Change a piece of your Casual attire
Equipped With The Best
-Upgrade Pit Crew Equipment to the max level in My Team
Crisis Management
-Complete 25 Department Events in My Team
Executive Decision
-Agree to and complete an Ask The Driver Department Event
Better Together
-Complete your first race weekend in Two Player Career
Speed Demon
-Reach 300kph / 186.4mph at 10 different tracks
Pure Power
-Achieve first in the speed trap in 5 practice sessions
Back Online
-Re-open a facility that has been shutdown for more than 7 days in My Team
All Rounder
-Develop a component in every R&D Department
Get It Done
-Complete a practice session using Quick Practice
On Top
-Achieve pole position after any qualifying session
A Good Day
-Get on the podium
A Great Day
-Win your first race
I Want It All
-Set the fastest time in all 3 practice sessions, take pole position and win the Grand Prix
The Start
-Finish 10 races in online multiplayer
The Grind
-Finish 50 races in online multiplayer
The Veteran
-Finish 100 races in online multiplayer
Racing Clique
-Complete a League race
Watchful Eye
-Spectate an online race
Replay That!
-Save a captured highlight in Theatre Mode
F2 Flyer
-Complete an F2 Grand Prix with a Sprint and Feature Race at 25% or greater race distance
It Only Goes Skin Deep
-Win a 25% race in wet conditions
Tunnel Vision
-Successfully complete 15 upgrades in a single R&D department
Boosted
-Boost your 2nd driver’s stats 10 times using Team Activities
Annihilation
-While in 1st place, lap the driver in 2nd place in any game mode
Scorcher
-Complete a race at F1’s hottest tracks (Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Brazil) in Clear weather
Meer weten over F1 22? Dan kan je daarvoor bij onze twee previews terecht. De eerste is een algemene kijk op de game en vind je hier, de tweede preview gaat dieper in op F1 Life.