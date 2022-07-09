Skate 4 laat toch nog wel even op zich wachten (de game verkeert kennelijk in ‘pre-pre-pre-alpha‘ staat), maar dankzij een playtest die onlangs plaatsvond, hebben we wel wat nieuwe stukjes (onofficiële) informatie verkregen op Reddit.

Enkele opmerkelijke zaken: Skate 4 zal gebruikmaken van de Frostbite engine, oftewel de in-house engine van EA. Verschillende EA-games, zoals de volgende Mass Effect en Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, lieten deze engine links liggen omdat deze wat problematisch was. Skate 4 stelt dus wel vertrouwen in de engine.

Daarnaast leren we ook dat de map in Skate 4 ‘Fun City’ zal heten en zal bestaan uit een mix van bekende gebieden uit eerdere Skate-games en nieuwe toevoegingen. De community zal ook een belangrijke rol spelen in de game, want user-created content zal ondersteund en aangemoedigd worden. Je kan je eigen skatepark ontwerpen en er zullen videotools beschikbaar zijn om leuke filmpjes mee te maken.

Er werd heel wat info gedeeld, dus lees gerust de volledige lijst eens na.