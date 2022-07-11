Toen Inscryption vorig jaar in oktober op de pc uitkwam, wist de game indruk te maken dankzij een wel erg uniek concept: we hebben hier te maken met een roguelike kaartspel, dat escape room puzzels en psychologische horror in de mix gooit. De ontvangst bij het publiek was enorm positief en dus zal het vast geen verrassing zijn dat deze game ook naar consoles komt. Uit een nieuw bericht op het PlayStation Blog leren we dat er PS4- en PS5-versies in de maak zijn.

Een precieze releasedatum is momenteel nog niet bekend, maar als je geïntrigeerd zou zijn, kan je hieronder heel wat info van Daniel Mullins, de maker van de game, nalezen en een trailer bekijken.

“For those of you who may be unfamiliar, Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that’s part deck-building roguelike, part escape-room puzzler and part psychological horror. As video game genres go, it’s a pretty potent concoction. What starts out as a devilish deck-builder soon becomes something altogether different, but I’ll leave you to discover its darkest secrets for yourself.

The game initially finds you trapped at the mercy of a sadistic stranger known only as Leshy, who appears as nothing more than a pair of glowing eyes staring out at you from the darkest recess of his cabin. With no memory of how you ended up there, Leshy offers you the chance to play your way out of his clutches with a unique set of cards.

As you learn and adapt to Leshy’s ever-changing rulebook, you’ll expand your deck of woodland creature cards by draft, surgery, and self-mutilation. Sacrifice critters like squirrels and rabbits to play bigger and more threatening creatures like the powerful Grizzly or rare mythological cards like the Mantis God. Between games you’re able to move around the cabin, gradually solving a series of puzzles that grant you powers at the card table and may unlock deeper secrets.

But what about those exclusive features I mentioned earlier? Well, for starters your faithful companion, a talking Stoat card, will play its audio out of your controller as if it’s really in your hands! Secondly, the atmospheric lighting in the game will spill out from your controller, so if you’re playing in the dark you’ll be one step closer to feeling like you’re inside Leshy’s cabin. If we’re adding sound and lighting to the PlayStation experience then it only makes sense to ensure that Haptic feedback enhances every grisly action… why not use the pliers and find out?”