

Warner Bros. Games heeft een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht van Gotham Knights. In deze trailer staat het personage Batgirl centraal, waardoor we haar wat beter leren kennen en natuurlijk krijgen we ook de nodige moves van haar te zien.

Met twee minuten wordt er veel van Batgirl getoond, dus check de beelden hieronder zeker even. Daarnaast heeft de ontwikkelaar een korte samenvatting van het personage gedeeld en die luidt als volgt:

Batgirl, also known as Barbara Gordon. A highly trained fighter and expert computer coder and hacker, Batgirl brings both brawn and brains to the team of knights. Using her signature weapon, the tonfa, along with a fierce combination of kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu, Batgirl can swiftly take down powerful foes twice her size. With dangers new and old on the horizon, Batgirl is more determined than ever to keep Gotham safe and protect the city from falling into chaos.