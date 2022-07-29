

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide staat gepland voor 13 september en zal verschijnen voor de Xbox Series X|S en pc. De ontwikkelaar heeft echter meer tijd nodig en daarom hebben ze aangekondigd de game op te schuiven naar later in het jaar. De pc-versie staat nu voor 30 november gepland, de Xbox Series X|S versie zal daar kort na verschijnen.

De consoleversie heeft dus niet langer een officiële releasedatum, maar uit de woorden van Fatshark valt op te maken dat de game nog wel dit jaar uitkomt. Hieronder de officiële verklaring omtrent het uitstel van de game.

“Today, we decided to delay the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to November 30 for PC. Xbox Series X|S will launch shortly after PC, with a specific launch date to come.

Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces and one we are not excited about making. Still, we hope this speaks to our commitment to taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to get you the best possible game.

While we have been humbled by the great feedback on the game so far, we also need more time to improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems. Each is critical to making sure we have the best possible experience for you, the players.

We also want to invite you on this journey.

Soon, we will start a series of technical tests and betas in advance of our launch, to ensure we deliver the best version of the game. If you’d like to participate, you can sign up for a chance at Darktide.

Thank you for all the excitement and appreciation you have shown us thus far – it really does mean the world to us.

-Martin Wahlund, CEO and Co-Founder