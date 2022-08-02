Sinds de release is Hello Games druk bezig geweest met het uitbreiden en verbeteren van No Man’s Sky. Een kleine twee weken terug mocht de Britse studio zelfs een klein feestje vieren, want toen rolde men alweer de twintigste update voor de game uit, die het mogelijk maakt om je slagschip uit te breiden naar een volledige basis.

Desondanks is het einde nog niet in zicht voor Hello Games, want in de tussentijd heeft men wéér een nieuwe patch uitgerold, die de game naar versie 3.98 tilt. Ditmaal geen spectaculaire uitbreidingen, wel een aantal problemen die opgelost zijn. Zo zijn er een aantal specifieke crashes op de PlayStation 4 verleden tijd en zul je minder collision issues hebben in de eerdergenoemde basis.

Dat en veel meer lees je in de patchnotes hieronder.