

Sony is niet per se heel blij met het gegeven dat Microsoft bezig is om Activision Blizzard over te nemen. Met name vanwege Call of Duty, want deze franchise heeft een invloed op gamers in de zin van welke console zij kopen. Althans, dat stelt Sony.

Uit documenten die ingediend zijn bij de regulerende Braziliaanse instanties omtrent bedrijfsovernames, valt tussen de regels door te lezen dat Sony bang is dat Microsoft Call of Duty exclusief maakt of direct vanaf release beschikbaar stelt via Xbox Game Pass.

Dit zou in theorie kunnen betekenen dat veel PlayStation gamers overstappen naar de Xbox, omdat onder andere het Game Pass model erg aantrekkelijk is. Microsoft heeft nu gereageerd en weerlegt de argumenten van Sony door te stellen dat ze zich eigenlijk niet zo druk moeten maken.

Ironisch genoeg stelt Microsoft dat Sony de afgelopen jaren de focus heeft gelegd op exclusiviteit en zich nu druk maakt over mogelijke exclusiviteit van Call of Duty. De argumenten van Sony zijn volgens Microsoft echter ongefundeerd, omdat het exclusief maken van Call of Duty domweg niet winstgevend zou zijn.

“Regardless of how unsurprising Sony‘s criticism of content exclusivity is – given that PlayStation’s entire strategy has been centred on exclusivity over the years – the reality is that the strategy of retaining Activision Blizzard’s games by not distributing them in rival console shops would simply not be profitable for Microsoft. Such a strategy would be profitable only if Activision Blizzard’s games were able to attract a sufficiently large number of gamers to the Xbox console ecosystem, and if Microsoft could earn enough revenue from game sales to offset the losses from not distributing such games on rival consoles. As if that weren’t enough, exclusivity strategies still result in title-specific costs. Such costs, added to the lost sales estimated […] above, mean that Microsoft would not be able to offset the losses by earning higher revenues in the Xbox ecosystem as a result of implementing exclusivity. This is especially true considering (i) the ‘gamer-centric’ – as opposed to ‘device-centric’ – strategy that Microsoft has pioneered with Game Pass, and (ii) the fact that PlayStation has the most loyal users across its various generations, with all indications that brand loyalty accrued in previous rounds of the ‘console wars’ suggesting that PlayStation will continue to have a strong market position.”

Interessant is vooral dat de ‘angst’ van Sony om Call of Duty te verliezen hier een rol speelt. Microsoft heeft eerder echter al aangegeven niets te zien in het exclusief maken van de franchise en met deze uitspraken benadrukken ze dat nog maar eens. Daarnaast stelt Microsoft dat als ze dat zouden doen, ze niet echt een grote impact verwachten. Dit vanwege het feit dat PlayStation gamers de meest loyale gamers zijn en dat één franchise niet direct betekent dat de complete spelersbasis overstapt naar een andere console.