Recent liet Tom Henderson weten dat Dead Island 2 tegen het einde van dit jaar opnieuw aangekondigd zou worden, waaruit bleek dat het project nog altijd in ontwikkeling is. Vanuit de ontwikkelaar en uitgever bleef het echter stil, maar nu lekt Amazon de nodige informatie over de game.
Twittergebruiker Wario64 zag op Amazon dat de game als nieuwe titel aan de database is toegevoegd en dat er ook de nodige informatie bij stond. Het ziet er naar uit dat de online retailer deze informatie te vroeg online heeft gezet, gezien er nog geen officiële aankondiging is gedaan. Mogelijk komt die aankondiging tijdens Gamescom Opening Night Live.
Volgens de informatie op Amazon verschijnt de game op 3 februari 2023. Het betreft hier dan de Dead Island 2: Day 1 Edition. Hieronder de omschrijving van de game en daaronder wat screenshots.
A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, California, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. The city is in quarantine, and the military has retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the zombie inside. Only you, and the handful of other swaggering fellows who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, hold the future of LA (and humanity), in the balance.
- As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak, you’ll discover who – or what – you are. Survive, evolve, save the world – just another day in LA! The much-loved zombie saga is back with a unique formula of horror, dark humour and over-the-top zombie-slaying, spanning an epic pulp adventure.
- Dead Island 2 is a thrilling First-Person Action RPG that takes players across a brand-new playground. Stylish, vibrant and flooded with zombie infection, explore iconic, gore-drenched Los Angeles. Meet larger-than-life characters. Slay countless foes in exquisitely bloody detail. And evolve to become the ultimate Zombie Slayer. See you in HELL-A!
- Dead Island 2 takes players across the most iconic locations of the City of Angels, now stained with horror, in an exciting pulp journey from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach.
- Combat delivers the most intense, visceral and gory first-person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and tactical (and brutal) options to chew your way through the zombie horde.
- There are 6 characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogues. You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds.
- Our LA is crawling with zombies that look & react realistically. These mutated wretches are the reanimated, rotten heart of Dead Island 2 with dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks & hundreds of LA-themed variants.
- Day 1 Edition includes the Memories of Banoi Pack – Banoi War Club, Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat, Weapon Perk – balanced, Personal space skill card.
“ Volgens de informatie op Amazon verschijnt de game op 3 februari 2022. “
??? 🙂
@zoltannl: Playsense is confused lol
@zoltannl: Ja joh die game is al even uit hoor wist je dat niet? 😉
@zoltannl: Aangepast 🙂 Bedankt voor het opmerken!!