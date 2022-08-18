

Recent liet Tom Henderson weten dat Dead Island 2 tegen het einde van dit jaar opnieuw aangekondigd zou worden, waaruit bleek dat het project nog altijd in ontwikkeling is. Vanuit de ontwikkelaar en uitgever bleef het echter stil, maar nu lekt Amazon de nodige informatie over de game.

Twittergebruiker Wario64 zag op Amazon dat de game als nieuwe titel aan de database is toegevoegd en dat er ook de nodige informatie bij stond. Het ziet er naar uit dat de online retailer deze informatie te vroeg online heeft gezet, gezien er nog geen officiële aankondiging is gedaan. Mogelijk komt die aankondiging tijdens Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Volgens de informatie op Amazon verschijnt de game op 3 februari 2023. Het betreft hier dan de Dead Island 2: Day 1 Edition. Hieronder de omschrijving van de game en daaronder wat screenshots.

A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, California, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. The city is in quarantine, and the military has retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the zombie inside. Only you, and the handful of other swaggering fellows who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, hold the future of LA (and humanity), in the balance.