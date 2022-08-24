Moving Out schotelde in 2020 een zeer leuke variatie op Overcooked voor. Je kan wederom je digitale verhuiswagen volstouwen, want er is een vervolg onderweg.

Moving Out 2 bevat nagenoeg dezelfde gameplay als diens voorganger. Ditmaal kan je online met andere gamers spelen en het maakt dan niet op op welk platform zij dat doen. Er zijn ook veel nieuwe personages toegevoegd en er is een ‘Assist Mode’ voor degene de game te moeilijk vinden.

De belangrijkste features van de game zijn als volgt:

– Co-op Continued: Players can either take on Moving Out 2 solo, or with friends (or enemies) in both couch and cross-play enabled online co-op.

– Location, location, location: 50+ new levels offer up interesting and hazardous challenges for the F.A.R.Ts to pit their moving prowess against.

– Physics: Gravity is both a cruel mistress and a F.A.R.T’s best friend; use it to get items to where they need to go faster… but maybe not in one piece.

– Crazy characters: Featuring a whole new host of smooth movers, Moving Out 2 showcases entirely new characters that will both enchant and horrify.

– Assist mode: Movers of all abilities are welcome in Packmore; with Assist Mode, the possibilities (and fun) are endless, and inclusive!