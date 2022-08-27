Marvel’s Spider-Man is nu ruim twee weken verkrijgbaar voor pc en direct vanaf de release was het een uitstekende game. Ontwikkelaar Nixxes vond echter alsnog punten om de game verder te verbeteren en optimaliseren en bracht daarom eerder al een update uit.
Nu is er weer een update verschenen en het gaat hier om versie 1.824.1.0. Die komt natuurlijk weer met een overzicht aan patch notes en die vind je hieronder. Neem ze zeker even door en als je meer over de pc-versie wilt lezen, check dan deze special.
- Added sharpness sliders for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling.
- Added a sharpness slider that controls in-game sharpness.
- Added an option to force the aspect ratio to 32:9, 21:9, etc.
- Finetuned the spawn rates for Crowd and Traffic Density settings, to better reflect various modes.
- Implemented a fix for a bug that turned objects into spiked distorted geometry.
- Fixed white artifacts appearing around buildings while swinging through the city.
- Fixed various ray-tracing related crashes, including a crash that would occur when enabling ray-tracing on PCs with Intel Ivy Bridge CPUs.
- Various visual fixes related to ray-tracing on the Very High Geometry Detail setting.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some players from progressing in the Spider-Hack mission.
- Fixed black blobs and sparkling pixel artifacts on characters when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling in combination with AMD Radeon GPUs.
- Enabled Gyro Aiming on Steam Deck for Black Cat Stakeouts and interactable objects.
- Various UI fixes for Steam Deck.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the game from launching when the installation folder contained non-Latin characters.
- Improved field of view and cinematic blur transitions.
- Improved error handling when Controlled Folder Access prevents the launch of the game.
- Various visual fixes related to ultrawide aspect ratios and multi monitor setups.
- Various fixes related to mouse and keyboard controls.
- Stability fixes related to Dynamic Resolution Scaling in combination with AMD Radeon GPUs.
- Various stability fixes and improved logging