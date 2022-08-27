

Marvel’s Spider-Man is nu ruim twee weken verkrijgbaar voor pc en direct vanaf de release was het een uitstekende game. Ontwikkelaar Nixxes vond echter alsnog punten om de game verder te verbeteren en optimaliseren en bracht daarom eerder al een update uit.

Nu is er weer een update verschenen en het gaat hier om versie 1.824.1.0. Die komt natuurlijk weer met een overzicht aan patch notes en die vind je hieronder. Neem ze zeker even door en als je meer over de pc-versie wilt lezen, check dan deze special.