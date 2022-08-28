

Vorig jaar werd The Last Oricru aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Ontwikkelaar GoldKnights en uitgever Prime Matter hebben nu ruim een jaar later de releasedatum aangekondigd en lang hoeven we niet meer te wachten. De game verschijnt namelijk op 13 oktober.

Samen met deze aankondiging is er ook een nieuwe trailer verschenen en die kan je hieronder bekijken. Tot slot hebben we nog een overzicht met key features van de game voor je, mocht je niet bekend zijn met de titel.

The Last Oricru is an action RPG, that puts you in the middle of ongoing conflict under the protective shield on the otherwise abandoned planet. Your decisions bring interesting twists into the gameplay as you can heavily influence the conflict and its outcome. You will experience hundreds of intense fights in a brutal medieval sci-fi world, where every action has its consequences. Level up your hero and improve your skills before facing one of many boss fights.