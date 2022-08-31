Quantic Dream is door het Chinese bedrijf NetEase overgenomen en een grote verrassing is dat niet, aangezien Tom Henderson dit eind maart al wist te melden. De deal is nu officieel rond en daarmee behoort Quantic Dream officieel tot NetEase. Hoeveel het Chinese bedrijf betaald heeft voor de ontwikkelaar is niet prijsgegeven.
Ondanks dat de ontwikkelaar is overgenomen, blijft Quantic Dream onafhankelijk opereren. Voor NetEase hebben ze hiermee wel een eerste studio in Europa die hun eigendom is. NetEase heeft verder aangegeven dat ze Quantic Dream volledig zullen ondersteunen in hun doel om hun volledige potentie te bereiken.
William Ding, CEO van NetEase, zegt er het volgende over:
“We are thrilled to embark on an exciting new stage of growth with Quantic Dream, bound by our shared vision, mutual trust and respect. NetEase will continue to fulfil our promise to support Quantic Dream to realise its full potential.
By combining the wild creativity and exceptional narrative focus of Quantic Dream with NetEase’s powerful facilities, resources and execution capabilities, we believe there are infinite possibilities that could re-define the interactive entertainment experience we provide for players worldwide.”
Uiteraard had ook Quantic Dream CEO David Cage wat te zeggen over de overname:
“Today marks an important milestone for our studio after a quarter century of complete independence. NetEase Games values our creative freedom and the drive and passion of our uniquely diverse team. We will now be able to accelerate the vision we share as a group, of creating landmark titles that touch people on an emotional level. We have highly differentiated games in the making and I truly believe that the best is yet to come from Quantic Dream.
I am particularly proud that our employees, who were offered a significant share of our capital over the past years, will fully benefit from this acquisition. It is a testimony to our continued commitment to reward all those who have made Quantic Dream the successful studio it is today.”
Al die overnames beginnen me een beetje te vervelen