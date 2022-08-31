

Quantic Dream is door het Chinese bedrijf NetEase overgenomen en een grote verrassing is dat niet, aangezien Tom Henderson dit eind maart al wist te melden. De deal is nu officieel rond en daarmee behoort Quantic Dream officieel tot NetEase. Hoeveel het Chinese bedrijf betaald heeft voor de ontwikkelaar is niet prijsgegeven.

Ondanks dat de ontwikkelaar is overgenomen, blijft Quantic Dream onafhankelijk opereren. Voor NetEase hebben ze hiermee wel een eerste studio in Europa die hun eigendom is. NetEase heeft verder aangegeven dat ze Quantic Dream volledig zullen ondersteunen in hun doel om hun volledige potentie te bereiken.

William Ding, CEO van NetEase, zegt er het volgende over:

“We are thrilled to embark on an exciting new stage of growth with Quantic Dream, bound by our shared vision, mutual trust and respect. NetEase will continue to fulfil our promise to support Quantic Dream to realise its full potential. By combining the wild creativity and exceptional narrative focus of Quantic Dream with NetEase’s powerful facilities, resources and execution capabilities, we believe there are infinite possibilities that could re-define the interactive entertainment experience we provide for players worldwide.”

Uiteraard had ook Quantic Dream CEO David Cage wat te zeggen over de overname: