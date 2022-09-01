

Guerrilla Games heeft weer een nieuwe update voor Horizon: Forbidden West uitgerold. Het gaat hier om update 1.18 en deze patch introduceert een nieuwe face paint voor Aloy. Daarnaast worden er diverse issues aangepakt met betrekking tot de hoofdmissies, zijmissies, activiteiten in de wereld en meer.

Het overzicht met patch notes is vrij uitgebreid en zoals gewoonlijk hebben we alle details hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Meer weten over Horizon: Forbidden West? Check dan zeker even onze review, waarin we de game uitgebreid bespreken.