

Sony is alweer een nieuwe sale in de PlayStation Store gestart en het betreft hier de ‘Extended Play’ promotie, die tot 14 september duurt. In deze sale zijn diverse games afgeprijsd, alsook extra content en speciale edities van games.

Hieronder een greep uit het aanbod van de content die in de aanbieding is. Voor het volledige overzicht van aanbiedingen kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Outriders Worldslayer PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €52,49

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4) – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

The Quarry voor PS5 – Van €74,99 voor €50,24

The Quarry voor PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €46,89

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – Van €34,99 voor €14,69

F1 22 PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €45,49

F1 22 PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €51,99

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition – Van €74,99 voor €50,24

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

Rust Console Edition – Deluxe – Van €59,99 voor €44,99

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €41,99

Red Dead Online – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

LEGO Harry Potter™ Collectie – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Tekken 7 – Definitive Edition – Van €119,99 voor €23,99

Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Legendary Pack Set – Van €16,99 voor €8,49

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Van €29,99 voor €19,49

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Ultimate Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Just Dance 2022 PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah – Van €19,99 voor €15,99

Hitman 3 Access Pass: Hitman 1 GOTY Edition – Van €29,99 voor €10,49

Just Dance 2022 PS4 – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

SoulCalibur VI Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €14,99

Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €7,99

Far Cry® 5 + Far Cry® New Dawn Complete Edition – Van €99,99 voor €24,99

Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Let’s Sing 2021 – Platinum Edition – Van €74,99 voor €44,99

Neptunia Virtual Stars – Special Edition – Van €74,99 voor €29,99

Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle – Van €39,99 voor €5,99

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection – Van €24,99 voor €4,99

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ignis – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

WRC 10 Arena Panzerplatte SSS – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Interessante deals gezien en PSN-tegoed nodig? Klik daarvoor hier als je in Nederland woont. Woon je in België, klik dan hier.