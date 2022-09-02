

Vorige week ontving Gran Turismo 7 update 1.20, die onder andere nieuwe auto’s aan de game deed toevoegen. Nu een weekje later is update 1.21 uitgebracht, die zich richt op een tweetal problemen in de game. Zo wordt er een issue met betrekking tot banden degradatie aangepakt in de ‘Bathurst Gr.3 Battle’ missie.

Daarnaast wordt er een probleem in het licentiecentrum aangepakt, zoals je kan lezen in het onderstaande overzicht van patch notes. Daar staan tevens punten bij waarvan Polyphony Digital op de hoogte is. Hier wordt nog aan gewerkt en zal binnenkort opgelost worden.

Fixes

1．Missions

– Fixed an issue wherein the tire wear speed was too fast and made it difficult to clear “Bathurst Gr.3 Battle” in [Missions] > [The Sun Also Rises].

2．License Centre

– Fixed an issue wherein gameplay could no longer be progressed after fast-forwarding to the next lap during playback of some of the license demonstration videos.

Known Issues

Sport & Lobby

– When doing Free Practices on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Rally Cross Layout, stopping the car by using the handbrake and then pausing the game with the controller’s “options” button, the car will not move afterwards. This issue can be fixed by selecting “Exit” from the pause menu and re-entering the track.

Garage

– Changing the muffler from the Intake & Exhaust category in Garage > Car Settings may cause the muffler on the car to disappear. If this issue occurs, it can be resolved by re-entering the Garage.

Multiplayer

– In the Lobby, there have been cases where “Preparing” is displayed on screen but the Host cannot start the race. Having all room members leave and re-enter the room will allow the race to be started.

– In the Lobby, there have been cases where entering the track in Practice does not let you drive and skip directly to the Final Race. In this case, please try to leave and re-enter the room.

– In a 2P Split Screen race, the Assist Settings for Player 2 are locked. We plan to fix this in a future update. (Player 1 will use the same Assist Settings as defined in [Settings] > [Assist Settings].)

– In the Lobby, there have been cases where players in the same room do not appear on the member list or during the race. In this case, an application error will occur when the host starts the race.

– In the Lobby, there have been cases wherein completing a race would not let users progress further.

Other

– There have been cases wherein the App hangs during the loading screen at start-up, and rare cases wherein the App crashes when entering certain race events. Deleting and re-installing Gran Turismo 7 might fix those issues. Please note that any Replays, Scapes Photos, and Race Photos that have not been shared in Showcase will be lost after uninstalling the game. (Only Replays up to 200MB in size can be shared.)