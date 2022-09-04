Dat Suppermassive Games een bepaalde fascinatie heeft voor horror, dat moeten we je vast niet meer vertellen. De release van hun vorige game, The Quarry, ligt inmiddels enkele maanden achter ons én het volgende deel in de ‘Dark Pictures’ anthologie – The Devil in Me – volgt al snel. Will Byles, de man die verantwoordelijk was voor Until Dawn en The Quarry, heeft nu laten weten in een interview dat hij reeds aan zijn nieuwe project is begonnen.
Uiteraard wordt deze nieuwe game een horrortitel, maar Byles zou wel eens kunnen afwijken van de normale ’teen horror’ die we van de studio gewend zijn.
“We’ve started working on [the next game]. I can’t really tell you very much at all about it, but we have started. Again, it’s the same sort of horror genre, we’re sticking to that. It’s equivalent in size to The Quarry… and that’s about as much as I can say without giving too much away.
Potentially we might be a little bit like… I don’t know how far we can stretch the teen horror thing out further, because especially when we try to stir it up, the number of surprises you can add to that becomes limited.
The Dark Pictures explores hundreds of variants of the horror genre. What we’re looking at now, and I can’t tell you exactly what it is, is a bit of a diversion away from that sort of standard, but it’s still very much classic horror.”
Momenteel is alles best nog vaag en het lijkt erop dat we toch nog even zullen moeten wachten vooraleer we concrete details te horen krijgen. Momenteel hoopt Byles dat zijn nieuwe game in de loop van 2025 of 2026 op de markt zal komen. Afwachten is dus de boodschap…