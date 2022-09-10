

De Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is al sinds begin dit jaar verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 5, maar we zitten nog altijd op de pc-versie te wachten. Het heeft even geduurd, maar het ziet er naar uit dat die editie op 19 oktober uitkomt.

Dit blijkt uit een listing in de Epic Games Store, die tevens de optie heeft toegevoegd om de collectie al te kopen. In de omschrijving wordt dezelfde datum ook genoemd, maar bij de einddatum voor de pre-purchase bonus in september wordt geen dag genoemd.

Dit suggereert dat het iets te vroeg online is gegaan. Desalniettemin lijkt 19 oktober dus de definitieve releasedatum te zijn en iedereen die de game op korte termijn koopt, krijgt een Fortnite glider in de vorm van Sully’s watervliegtuig.

“The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remastered and optimized for PC, hits Epic Games Store on Oct. 19, and if you pre-purchase it, you’ll get a snazzy new Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully’s seaplane.

To grab the seaplane, digitally and figuratively, you just need to pre-purchase the wonderful Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection from the Epic Games Store starting Sept. XX. You get the glider immediately following your pre-purchase. Or you can wait for the seaplane to hit the Fortnite item shop on Nov. 17.

In Fortnite, the gray and aqua-green Goose spirals up to the player as they drop from the Battle Bus, letting them latch onto grips hanging from its fuselage and then guide the twin-prop plane to whatever landing zone they deem appropriate.

The stunning seaplane glider joins a collection of other Uncharted-themed cosmetics, including Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer outfits, an emote, and two harvesting tools, that made their way into the game earlier this year.”