

Sony vond het alweer tijd voor een nieuwe sale in de PlayStation Store en ditmaal betreft het de ‘Blockbuster games sale’, wat dus wel al aangeeft wat je mag verwachten. Een selectie van grote titels die scherper geprijsd zijn, waaronder toppers als Gran Turismo 7, Guardians of the Galaxy, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands en nog veel meer. Ook is er de nodige hoeveelheid extra content in de aanbieding, dus het is zeker even de moeite waard om doorheen te spitten.

Er zijn bijna 1.000 games in de aanbieding. Hieronder een greep uit het aanbod en voor het volledige overzicht kan je zoals gewoonlijk in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) – Van €69,99 voor €49,69

Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €79,99

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 en PS5) – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – Van €69,99 voor €44,79

Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €44,99

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Deluxe Upgrade – Van €19,99 voor €14,99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €41,99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €109,99 voor €87,99

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – Van €79,99 voor €55,19

WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €59,99

Cyberpunk 2077 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Sniper Elite 5 PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

Sniper Elite 5 Season Pass One – Van €34,99 voor €26,24

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €29,69

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Complete Edition – Van €139,99 voor €48,99

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €35,99

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition – Van €34,99 voor €17,49

Sonic Mania – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €35,99

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Tales of Arise PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Xuan Yuan Sword 7 – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone – Van €9,99 voor €2,99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Dragon Quest Builders 2 Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition – Van €19,99 voor €13,99

Metro Exodus Gold Edition – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – Van €23,99 voor €11,99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Kitaria Fables – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Metal Gear Survive – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Ys: Memories of Celceta – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

DOOM Slayers Collection – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

