Morgen wordt update 2.6 van Marvel’s Avengers op ons losgelaten. Deze bevat zoals gebruikelijk een enorme reeks tweaks en fixes, die je hieronder in een overzichtelijke lijst kan raadplegen. Het merendeel van de veranderingen maakt deel uit van een algemene beweging om de vele speelbare personages wat krachtiger te maken, zodat gamers – ondanks de steeds sterker wordende tegenstand – wel het gevoel blijven hebben dat ze echte superhelden onder de duimen krijgen.

Daar blijft het echter niet bij. Naar goede gewoonte heeft ontwikkelaar Crystal Dynamics ook wat extra’s aan de patch toegevoegd. Dit keer betreft het een nieuwe Elite Villain Sector – No Rest for the Wicked! – die de Avengers naar een AIM Lab in de Utah Badlands lokt, waar Monica nog maar eens snode plannen smeedt. Of het genoeg is om gamers aan het scherm gekluisterd te houden, laten we aan jullie over. Maar het siert Crystal Dynamics dat ze nieuwe content blijven maken.