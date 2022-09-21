Naughty Dog heeft een nieuwe update voor The Last of Us: Part I uitgebracht. Het betreft update 1.02 die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden en met een aantal fixes komt om de game verder te optimaliseren.
De ontwikkelaar heeft de details van de update opgedeeld in belangrijk en minder belangrijk en hieronder tref je het overzicht met alle informatie. Meer weten over The Last of Us: Part I? Check dan zeker even onze special.
MAJOR
- Fixed various instances across the game where level geometry would drop out at certain vantage points.
- Fixed various issues related to photo mode.
- Adjusted the “Fidelity” display setting to target 30 FPS, even with a HFR television. Removed the requirement for VRR to enabled “Unlocked Framerate” in “Fidelity” mode.
- Updated the descriptions of “Performance” and “Fidelity” modes to more clearly describe their behavior.
- Small adjustments to the audio mix and lighting during a sequence in the final chapter of the main game.
MINOR
- Fixed an issue where the optional conversation around the hanging body in the Pittsburgh Financial Plaza would not trigger.
- Fixed a global issue where water splash FX were not displaying as intended.
- Fixed various issues with localized text and Screen Reader in the main menus.
- Fixed an issue where the credits would be flipped when using the Mirror World modifier.
- Fixed an instance where characters would be missing facial animations when seen from perspectives only possible in photo mode.
- (New Game Plus) Fixed an issue where weapon upgrade parts would stop spawning before the player had upgraded all guns.
- (Accessibility) Improved how Navigation Assistance functions in the Pittsburgh Hotel and the Lakeside Mine fights.
- (Accessibility) Fixed an issue where Invisibility Toggle with “Limited” time was not counting down correctly.