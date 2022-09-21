

Naughty Dog heeft een nieuwe update voor The Last of Us: Part I uitgebracht. Het betreft update 1.02 die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden en met een aantal fixes komt om de game verder te optimaliseren.

De ontwikkelaar heeft de details van de update opgedeeld in belangrijk en minder belangrijk en hieronder tref je het overzicht met alle informatie. Meer weten over The Last of Us: Part I? Check dan zeker even onze special.