Het duurt niet lang meer voordat FIFA 23 in de winkels ligt en daarom heeft EA de Trophies en Achievements al online gezet. Dit maakt ook dat we je een overzicht kunnen presenteren van de digitale bekertjes die je in de game kunt verzamelen.
In grote lijnen is het vergelijkbaar met de lijst van vorig jaar, maar desalniettemin is het altijd even interessant om te kijken wat de doelstellingen zijn. Hieronder op een rijtje alle Trophies van FIFA 23. Als je benieuwd naar de punten van de Xbox Achievements bent, dan kan je hier terecht.
Platinum
Accolade Collector
-Unlock all other trophies (excluding additional content trophies)
Goud
Full wardrobe
-Unlock 50 different vanity items
The Chosen One
-Reach 200 club appearances with a player in FIFA Ultimate Team
European Legend
-Win the UEFA Champions League Final
Zilver
On the way up
-Reach Level 7 in a Season in VOLTA FOOTBALL or Pro Clubs
Sharing is Caring
-Purchase a shareable item in the VOLTA Shop
Squad Building Connoisseur
-Complete 10 Squad Building Challenges in FIFA Ultimate Team
In Cahoots
-Win 10 Co-Op games with online friends in FUT Squad Battles or FUT Division Rivals
Momentous Achievement
-Earn 100 Stars in FUT Moments
I Played Them All
-Reach Milestone 3 in a FUT Division Rivals Season
Let the Games Begin
-Earn enough FUT Champions Qualification Points to qualify for FUT Champions Play-Offs
Make the Grade
-Receive an A grade in a Pro Clubs Skill Game
Dazzling Personality
-Have a personality trait being over 75% dominant
Balanced Path
-Reach 40% Personality Points in two personalities of your choice
Girl Power
-Win a tournament with a team from the Women’s League
High Grades
-Get an “A” rating for a transfer negotiation
Brons
Volta’s best
-Reach 90 OVR with your Avatar in VOLTA FOOTBALL
Teamwork works
-Win a VOLTA SQUADS match with 3 friends
Fresh Fit
-Change an item in the “Outfits” tab
Shop till you drop
-Purchase an item in the VOLTA Shop
Dead-ball specialist
-Score a goal from a Free Kick
Intuition and Execution
-Win a penalty shoot-out without missing
Training Addict
-Complete all Main Menu Skill Games
Power Shot
-Score a goal using the power shot mechanic
Bring it on
-Play/Win a match with the competitive settings turned on during any offline mode
The Winning Formula
-Build a squad with 33 Chemistry Points in FIFA Ultimate Team
Tactical Tinkerer
-Create your own custom tactic in FIFA Ultimate Team
Safe House
-Play a game using any House Rule in FUT Friendlies
Parking the Bus
-Keep 10 clean sheets in FUT Squad Battles
A Moment of Your Time
-Complete 1 FUT Moment
Tune Your Club
-Play at least a match with 3 different goal songs in FIFA Ultimate Team
Becoming Unplayable
-Unlock all the traits within a skill-tree in Pro Clubs
First of Many
-Complete and win your first Pro Club Seasons league match
Full-House
-Play and Complete a Cup House Rules Match in Pro Clubs
Specialist
-Unlock an Archetype in Pro Clubs
Multitasking
-Complete 10 or more activities during a season
Life-Like
-Complete a season with a real manager and his original team
Aiming High
-Complete 10 enhanced objectives across all matches
Best of Five
-Play 5 H2H matches with a friend in Kick Off
Football is Everything
-Play a women’s international football match
FIFA 23 is officieel vanaf 30 september verkrijgbaar.