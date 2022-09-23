

Het duurt niet lang meer voordat FIFA 23 in de winkels ligt en daarom heeft EA de Trophies en Achievements al online gezet. Dit maakt ook dat we je een overzicht kunnen presenteren van de digitale bekertjes die je in de game kunt verzamelen.

In grote lijnen is het vergelijkbaar met de lijst van vorig jaar, maar desalniettemin is het altijd even interessant om te kijken wat de doelstellingen zijn. Hieronder op een rijtje alle Trophies van FIFA 23. Als je benieuwd naar de punten van de Xbox Achievements bent, dan kan je hier terecht.

Platinum

Accolade Collector

-Unlock all other trophies (excluding additional content trophies)

Goud

Full wardrobe

-Unlock 50 different vanity items

The Chosen One

-Reach 200 club appearances with a player in FIFA Ultimate Team

European Legend

-Win the UEFA Champions League Final

Zilver

On the way up

-Reach Level 7 in a Season in VOLTA FOOTBALL or Pro Clubs

Sharing is Caring

-Purchase a shareable item in the VOLTA Shop

Squad Building Connoisseur

-Complete 10 Squad Building Challenges in FIFA Ultimate Team

In Cahoots

-Win 10 Co-Op games with online friends in FUT Squad Battles or FUT Division Rivals

Momentous Achievement

-Earn 100 Stars in FUT Moments

I Played Them All

-Reach Milestone 3 in a FUT Division Rivals Season

Let the Games Begin

-Earn enough FUT Champions Qualification Points to qualify for FUT Champions Play-Offs

Make the Grade

-Receive an A grade in a Pro Clubs Skill Game

Dazzling Personality

-Have a personality trait being over 75% dominant

Balanced Path

-Reach 40% Personality Points in two personalities of your choice

Girl Power

-Win a tournament with a team from the Women’s League

High Grades

-Get an “A” rating for a transfer negotiation

Brons

Volta’s best

-Reach 90 OVR with your Avatar in VOLTA FOOTBALL

Teamwork works

-Win a VOLTA SQUADS match with 3 friends

Fresh Fit

-Change an item in the “Outfits” tab

Shop till you drop

-Purchase an item in the VOLTA Shop

Dead-ball specialist

-Score a goal from a Free Kick

Intuition and Execution

-Win a penalty shoot-out without missing

Training Addict

-Complete all Main Menu Skill Games

Power Shot

-Score a goal using the power shot mechanic

Bring it on

-Play/Win a match with the competitive settings turned on during any offline mode

The Winning Formula

-Build a squad with 33 Chemistry Points in FIFA Ultimate Team

Tactical Tinkerer

-Create your own custom tactic in FIFA Ultimate Team

Safe House

-Play a game using any House Rule in FUT Friendlies

Parking the Bus

-Keep 10 clean sheets in FUT Squad Battles

A Moment of Your Time

-Complete 1 FUT Moment

Tune Your Club

-Play at least a match with 3 different goal songs in FIFA Ultimate Team

Becoming Unplayable

-Unlock all the traits within a skill-tree in Pro Clubs

First of Many

-Complete and win your first Pro Club Seasons league match

Full-House

-Play and Complete a Cup House Rules Match in Pro Clubs

Specialist

-Unlock an Archetype in Pro Clubs

Multitasking

-Complete 10 or more activities during a season

Life-Like

-Complete a season with a real manager and his original team

Aiming High

-Complete 10 enhanced objectives across all matches

Best of Five

-Play 5 H2H matches with a friend in Kick Off

Football is Everything

-Play a women’s international football match

FIFA 23 is officieel vanaf 30 september verkrijgbaar.