

Sony is weer een nieuwe uitverkoop in de PlayStation Store begonnen en het betreft hier ditmaal de ‘Planets of the Discounts’. In deze sale zijn een aantal interessante titels in de aanbieding, zoals Demon’s Souls, Rollerdrome, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen en meer.

We hebben hieronder zoals gebruikelijk een greep uit het aanbod, voor de complete sale kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Gang Beasts – Van €19,99 voor €8,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €34,79

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-gen-bundel PS4 & PS5 – Van €74,99 voor €29,99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition – Van €69,99 voor €23,09

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Van €79,99 voor €49,59

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €60,29

F1 22 Champions Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €53,99

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-gen-bundel – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition – Van €109,99 voor €54,99

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack: Map Pack – Van €4,99 voor €3,99

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Job Simulator – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Conan Exiles – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Mortal Kombat 11 – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Stranded Deep – Van €19,99 voor €8,99

DayZ Livonia Bundle – Van €54,99 voor €41,24

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Ultimate Edition – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

Nickelodeon Kart Racers – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Surviving Mars: Below and Beyond – Van €19,99 voor €15,99

Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – Van €49,99 voor €12,49

South of the Circle – Van €12,99 voor €9,09

The Jackbox Party Pack 6 – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

Empire of Sin – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Kill It With Fire – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Persona 5 Strikers – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame – Van €19,99 voor €2,99

The Disney Afternoon Collection – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Dragon Ball Fighterz – Ultimate Edition – Van €114,99 voor €18,39

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

ANNO: Mutationem Collector’s Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

PSN-tegoed nodig? Voor Nederland klik hier en voor België klik hier.