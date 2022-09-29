Het laatste avontuur van Ryu Hayabusa en consorten was Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, die de laatste drie titels in één pretpakket heeft gecombineerd. Sindsdien is het angstvallig stil omtrent het IP, maar het boek van de snelle ninja is nog niet compleet gesloten.

In een uitgebreid interview met VGC zegt president Fumihiko Yasuda dat hij het eventueel zou overwegen om Ninja Gaiden uit te besteden aan ander team, zij het intern of extern. Hij stelt hier echter wel als randvoorwaarde dat alle stukjes op hun plaats moeten vallen, zodat de fans verzekerd zijn van een goede ervaring.

“Those are both very, very reasonable ideas for potentially a sequel in any series, not just Ninja Gaiden. But what I want to say is, if we were to theoretically work with another company on a new Ninja Gaiden title, we would need to make sure that it would be a title that the fans would really enjoy and exceed their expectations.

It’s not just a matter of, ‘hey, let’s just go do this’: all the pieces would need to fit, and it would need to be the right team… either a younger team internally or another company that would really need to fit the Ninja Gaiden pedigree.”