

Eens in de zoveel tijd is er een weekend sale in de PlayStation Store, zo ook dit weekend. Er zijn tegen de 40 titels en uitbreidingen in de aanbieding, waarbij de korting kan oplopen tot maar liefst 70%.

Het is een gevarieerd aanbod en we hebben alle deals hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Voor het overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht. De deals zijn geldig tot 11 oktober 00:59 uur.

Riders Republic PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €23,09

Riders Republic Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €32,99

Riders Republic Year 1 Pass – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €15,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €24,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Season Pass – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €15,99

Green Hell – Van €24,99 voor €17,49

Subnautica – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Subnautica PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – Van €39,99 voor €31,99

Assetto Corsa Competizione – Van €39,99 voor €13,59

Crusader Kings III – Van €49,99 voor €39,99

Crusader Kings III: Royal Edition – Van €74,99 voor €59,99

LEGO Marvel Collection – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

Cricket 22 De Officiële Game Van The Ashes – Van €69,99 voor €45,49

Terminator: Resistance Enhanced – Van €44,99 voor €22,49

MX vs ATV Legends – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack – Van €79,99 voor €63,99

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Dressed to Skill Edition – Van €54,99 voor €43,99

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition PS4&PS5 – Van €89,99 voor €67,49

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Surviving the Aftermath – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

Open Country – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 – Van €39,99 voor €14,79

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Let’s Sing 2020 – Platinum Edition – Van €69,99 voor €41,99

Let’s Sing 2021 – Platinum Edition – Van €74,99 voor €44,99

Let’s Sing 2022 Platinum Edition – Van €89,99 voor €53,99

The Escapists 2 – Game of the Year Edition – Van €26,99 voor €6,74

Monster Sanctuary – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Constructor Game – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Super Bullet Break – Van €19,99 voor €15,99

Last Day of June – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Crown Trick – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Bloodstained: Iga’s Back Pack – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Epic Chef – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Memories of Mars – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Constructor Gebouwenpakket 2: Made in America – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Overruled! – Van €12,99 voor €1,94

Nieuw PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Dan kan je daarvoor hier terecht. Als je in België woonachtig bent, klik dan hier.